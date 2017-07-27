News By Tag
Executive Director Takes 6-Week Crossfit Challenge to Raise Funds for Dads
In partnership with Crossfit Full Circle, Chris will be on a strict diet and workout routine, keeping his followers up to date with his progress through Facebook Live videos and weekly updates. The initiative was started as a way to show his kids how to work hard and stay healthy. If he is successful, he hopes other dads will step up to the challenge saying "your loss is their gain."
At this point in time, if Chris can lose 15 pounds, RFVA will receive over $2,000. If he can lose 20, that will go up to $2,500. Another workout studio in the area heard about this initiative and is going to sponsor Chris for two months afterwards to help him keep the weight off, giving RFVA another opportunity to raise even more funds for their Boot Camp for New Dads and Inside/Out Dad programs.
For more information about fatherhood programming, go to http://www.rfva.org or email chris@rfva.org to learn more about the 'Dieting for Dads' initiative.
Relationship Foundation of Virginia is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building the fundamental elements of strong communities – healthy relationships and families. We are the trusted resource for skills-based programs and events for relational wellness. It takes effort to build a relationship, but the rewards are worth it.
Chris Beach
Relationship Foundation of Virginia
***@rfva.org
