Phone Payment Fees Class Action Investigation
Class action investigation regarding fee assessments for pay-by-phone services.
Many companies provide consumers multiple payment options. For instance, some provide consumers the option of making payments over the phone by using an automated system or speaking with a live representative. Many companies also provide consumers the option to make phone payments by using a credit card, debit card, or electronic check, or to have their payment expedited. Companies include: credit cards, cable, internet, utilities, banks, etc. Federal laws may restrict fees related to these phone payments.
If you have used a pay-by-phone service, believe you may have been the victim of unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts or practices while making a phone payment, and would like to participate in a class action lawsuit regarding the phone payment, please complete and submit the contact form on this page: http://www.abingtonlaw.com/
