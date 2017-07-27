 
Phone Payment Fees Class Action Investigation

Class action investigation regarding fee assessments for pay-by-phone services.
 
TULSA, Okla. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Abington Cole + Ellery is conducting a class action investigation regarding fee assessments for pay-by-phone services (phone pay fees) and potential violations of Federal consumer financial laws prohibiting unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts or practices when assessing phone pay fees.

Many companies provide consumers multiple payment options. For instance, some provide consumers the option of making payments over the phone by using an automated system or speaking with a live representative. Many companies also provide consumers the option to make phone payments by using a credit card, debit card, or electronic check, or to have their payment expedited. Companies include: credit cards, cable, internet, utilities, banks, etc. Federal laws may restrict fees related to these phone payments.

If you have used a pay-by-phone service, believe you may have been the victim of unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts or practices while making a phone payment, and would like to participate in a class action lawsuit regarding the phone payment, please complete and submit the contact form on this page: http://www.abingtonlaw.com/Phone-Payment-Fees-class-actio...
