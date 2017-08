Alex Harris Releases Second EP "FOOLISH"

1 2 3 4 Album Cover Motel alex4 alex3

-- Earlier this week, hip-hop recording artistindpendently released his second EP entitled. The recording highlights Harris' breezy style and melody. The tracks were brought to life in collaboration with producers likeand more.He released his first official EP,with the help of producer. The two gained traction with the popular record, the first single from the EP. Now Alex is days into his second self-released EP,. The project was premiered to the public before the release in Dallas, Texas with a live show thatthe Double Wide Music Venue of Deep Ellum. With the experimental sounds, and honest lyrics about his personal life and relationships, theEP showcases Alex's sonic diversity with music, his artistic direction with promotion of the EP, and his passion to create a lane of his own.The release of July 29th, was chosen after his sold out venue appearances throughought Dallas and most notably The Double Wide. https://www.dropbox.com/ sh/ bff8y4cnoql1nhv/AAAa8DGJ7Wdu77qzDm6zOQs5a?dl=0 https://www.youtube.com/ watch ?v=UTGXv15QKpk&feature=https://soundcloud.com/alexharrismusichttps://www.facebook.com/alexharrisofficialhttps://www.instagram.com/alexharrismusichttps://twitter.com/alexharrismusic