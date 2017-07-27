Country(s)
Industry News
Alex Harris Releases Second EP "FOOLISH"
He released his first official EP, Five of Five in 2016 with the help of producer Nate Coop. The two gained traction with the popular record Gravy, the first single from the EP. Now Alex is days into his second self-released EP, FOOLISH. The project was premiered to the public before the release in Dallas, Texas with a live show that sold out the Double Wide Music Venue of Deep Ellum. With the experimental sounds, and honest lyrics about his personal life and relationships, the FOOLISH EP showcases Alex's sonic diversity with music, his artistic direction with promotion of the EP, and his passion to create a lane of his own.
The release of July 29th, was chosen after his sold out venue appearances throughought Dallas and most notably The Double Wide. FOOLISH is available on all streaming platforms now.
Stream FOOLISH on Soundcloud:
https://soundcloud.com/
Download FOOLISH:
https://www.dropbox.com/
First visual for FOOLISH EP , SHE - Video Launching With FOOLISH EP:
https://www.youtube.com/
Web/Social:
https://www.alexharristoday.com
https://soundcloud.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
https://www.instagram.com/
https://twitter.com/
Contact
GrayNotGrey
***@graynotgrey.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse