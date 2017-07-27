 
Ann Dykstra Joins The San Francisco Shipyard Team

 
 
Ann Dykstra joins Lennar's team at The San Francisco Shipyard.
Ann Dykstra joins Lennar's team at The San Francisco Shipyard.
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is thrilled to announce that Ann Dykstra, with more than two decades of experience in the real estate market, will be joining the team at The San Francisco Shipyard. Dykstra brings with her developed expertise in San Francisco's new home industry.

"Ann brings years of valuable sales and sales management experience and buyer insights to the team," said Garrett Chen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar at The San Francisco Shipyard. "Ann has been instrumental in the successful sales management of several hundreds of homes throughout the City and Bay Area."

With an extensive history in sales success and management, she is sure to be a great addition to the team. She studied Economics at the University of Utah and is affiliated with quite a few real estate and sales association groups. These include the California Building Industry Association, Centex Homes Professional Selling System, San Francisco Bay Area Planning and Urban Research Association and more.

Some of her recent accomplishments include working with The Mark Company on 8 Octavia, where she coordinated with BRAVO on filming "Million Dollar Listing" and "Looking." She prides herself on her ability to coordinate efficiently and effectively with buyers, lenders, title and construction in rapid sales environments. She has led and trained sales teams at several new home communities as well as worked at some real estate companies throughout the Bay Area, including Centex Homes, Pacific Marketing Associates, Polaris Pacific and many more.

www.lennar.com/thesfshipyard


With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
