Lil Yachty Concert in Salt Lake City, UT Rockwell @ The Complex on September 2, 2017
Lil Yachty is on his Teenage Tour and making a stop in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sep 2nd at Rockwell @ The Complex. This is going to be a night of fun welcoming all ages. 21+ for VIP. Tickets for this event are on sale now.
The 19-year old Atlanta native has a number of albums and songs that has gained him notoriety in a short time. There's no doubt he will perform his hit songs One Night and Peek A Boo, which features Migos. The young rapper has great stage presence and gives a good performance. This is a show worth seeing. The venue will surely be full of energy.
Lil Yachty recently released his studio album, Teenage Emotions. Since its release he has been on a post promo tour.across the country. When asked about his album, here's what Yachty had to say,
"I want people to hear this album and know what I was trying to do. To understand that this is not just rap music, it's all over the place and different—in a good way. It's not sloppy, it's smooth, but you can't pin it on any one thing."
Yachty also spoke about his approach to production of the album and he says,
"It's a reflection of my music, so I can't treat it different than I did before," he says. "I talk about different topics, but my sound is my sound. I'm just making songs, like the way I do. I don't feel pressure—I just do me, stay true to myself, and you can't worry about what another person says."
The teenager has definitely made strides and created his own lane. He seems to stay clear of the critics and continue on with his success. At his young age he has captured the attention from the likes of the popular drink company, Sprite and landed himself an endorsement deal. He's also a brand ambassador for the new Nautica and Urban Outfitters collection and named Creative Designer. The kid even has his own Rap Snacks chips, Lil Yachty's Crunchy Curls. He is doing his thing in music and business.
This concert is going to be the place to be. No one should miss this. Tell family, friends and co-workers. Come out for a night of fun and a great time. Dance to the melodic sounds of Lil Yachty and his awesome tunes.
Everyone knows The Complex is one of the best venues in the area. All ages are welcomed for this event and 21+ for the VIP section, must present a general admission ticket (first come, first serve).
Tickets for this event are on sale now and selling fast. Don't miss this opportunity to see Lil Yachty live and in action on stage September 2, 2017. Grab tickets now to this awesome concert performance. To buy tickets today visit, http://www.topeventpromoter.com/
