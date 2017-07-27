 
News By Tag
* Habitat For Humanity
* South Shore affordable housing
* South Shore Housing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Weymouth
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827


Martine Taylor, Executive Director of SS Habitat for Humanity named Banker & Tradesman Woman of FIRE

 
 
Martine Taylor
Martine Taylor
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Habitat For Humanity
South Shore affordable housing
South Shore Housing

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Weymouth - Massachusetts - US

WEYMOUTH, Mass. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Martine Taylor, Executive Director of South Shore Habitat for Humanity (http://sshabitat.org), has been named a Banker &Tradesman 2017 "Woman of FIRE."

Taylor is one of 15 in the Greater Boston area named to the presitgious "Women of FIRE" list; the annual recognition award acknowledges key female players in the local FIRE (Financial, Insurance and Real Estate) sectors.  The seventh annual Women of FIRE award celebrates the best and brightest women in their industries.

"As the underrepresented gender in these industries, women work particularly hard to rise to the top and achieve excellence on a day-to-day basis," said Timothy M. Warren Jr., CEO of The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman.  "I am pleased to announce that the nomination process has brought us an exemplary class of winners for this year's Women of FIRE."

Taylor, whose work in the for-profit and non-profit industries spans more than 20 years has been at the helm of South Shore Habitat for Humanity since 2010. Prior to joining the organization, she was a consultant for Project Hope, Boston; Executive Director of Rebuilding Together Boston; and Director of Strategic Development for Richard White Sons in Newton.

One of the initiatives taken by South Shore Habitat under Taylor's direction is ReStore, a community donation store now celebrating its first anniversary.  She has also spearheaded the development of partnerships with area businesses to further expand the name and mission of South Shore Habitat for Humanity throughout the community.

Taylor graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a Bachelor of Science in Family Studies. She is actively involved in The First Baptist Church in Needham; serves on the Board of Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly Boston; and is Co-Chair of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce Non-Profit Group.

"It's an honor to be distinguished by Banker & Tradesman as a Woman of FIRE and take my place among others whose commitment to their chosen professions is recognized, appreciated and supported," said Taylor.

This year's Women of FIRE was celebrated at the July 20th awards luncheon at the Courtyard Marriott Downtown Boston; Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg delivered the keynote speech.

About South Shore Habitat for Humanity

South Shore Habitat for Humanity is a faith-based, non-profit organization dedicated to delivering simple, decent, affordable homes in partnership with families in need, and they are celebrating 30 years of service to the South Shore Community.  South Shore Habitat for Humanity changes lives, not just with those who receive the homeownership opportunity, but for those who donate, contribute and volunteer.  "Together, we build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter," says Martine Taylor, Executive Director.  South Shore Habitat for Humanity seeks corporate partners, sponsors, and volunteers from the community.

To learn more or find out how to get involved, visitwww.sshabitat.org

Follow them on Facebook:www.facebook.com/SouthShoreHabitat and Twitter:@sshabitat

South Shore Habitat for Humanity is located at 20 Mathewson Drive, Weymouth, MA. Phone is 781-337-7744.
End
Source:South Shore Habitat for Humanity
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:Habitat For Humanity, South Shore affordable housing, South Shore Housing
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Weymouth - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share