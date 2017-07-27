News By Tag
Martine Taylor, Executive Director of SS Habitat for Humanity named Banker & Tradesman Woman of FIRE
Taylor is one of 15 in the Greater Boston area named to the presitgious "Women of FIRE" list; the annual recognition award acknowledges key female players in the local FIRE (Financial, Insurance and Real Estate) sectors. The seventh annual Women of FIRE award celebrates the best and brightest women in their industries.
"As the underrepresented gender in these industries, women work particularly hard to rise to the top and achieve excellence on a day-to-day basis," said Timothy M. Warren Jr., CEO of The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. "I am pleased to announce that the nomination process has brought us an exemplary class of winners for this year's Women of FIRE."
Taylor, whose work in the for-profit and non-profit industries spans more than 20 years has been at the helm of South Shore Habitat for Humanity since 2010. Prior to joining the organization, she was a consultant for Project Hope, Boston; Executive Director of Rebuilding Together Boston; and Director of Strategic Development for Richard White Sons in Newton.
One of the initiatives taken by South Shore Habitat under Taylor's direction is ReStore, a community donation store now celebrating its first anniversary. She has also spearheaded the development of partnerships with area businesses to further expand the name and mission of South Shore Habitat for Humanity throughout the community.
Taylor graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a Bachelor of Science in Family Studies. She is actively involved in The First Baptist Church in Needham; serves on the Board of Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly Boston; and is Co-Chair of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce Non-Profit Group.
"It's an honor to be distinguished by Banker & Tradesman as a Woman of FIRE and take my place among others whose commitment to their chosen professions is recognized, appreciated and supported," said Taylor.
This year's Women of FIRE was celebrated at the July 20th awards luncheon at the Courtyard Marriott Downtown Boston; Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg delivered the keynote speech.
About South Shore Habitat for Humanity
South Shore Habitat for Humanity is a faith-based, non-profit organization dedicated to delivering simple, decent, affordable homes in partnership with families in need, and they are celebrating 30 years of service to the South Shore Community. South Shore Habitat for Humanity changes lives, not just with those who receive the homeownership opportunity, but for those who donate, contribute and volunteer. "Together, we build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter," says Martine Taylor, Executive Director. South Shore Habitat for Humanity seeks corporate partners, sponsors, and volunteers from the community.
To learn more or find out how to get involved, visitwww.sshabitat.org
Follow them on Facebook:www.facebook.com/
South Shore Habitat for Humanity is located at 20 Mathewson Drive, Weymouth, MA. Phone is 781-337-7744.
