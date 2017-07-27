News By Tag
The 2017 Monterey County Fair Opens with a Bang on Thursday, Aug. 31st
Having the band open for this year's fair is appropriate too, since the theme this year is "Fair Fun in the Summer of Love," a 50th anniversary tribute to 1967's Summer of Love. The band was formed just a year later in 1968 in Oakland, when tenor saxophonist/
In addition to Tower of Power, Grammy-nominated country artist John Michael Montgomery and Beatles tribute band Paperback Writer will perform on the Garden Stage during the five-day run of the fair. All performances are free with paid admission to the fair.
Tower of Power will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31; John Michael Montgomery performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1; and Paperback Writer — The Beatles Experience plays at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.
The Fair promises no shortage of fun for the entire family, including thrilling carnival rides for kids of all ages, 4-H livestock competitions and auction, great food, an all-star line-up of musical entertainment, and countless other fair exhibits.
The Fair also includes a wide variety of exhibits and displays, both livestock and non-livestock (from agricultural sciences and horticulture to agriculture mechanics and food preservation)
Advance adult (ages 13-61) is only $8, $2 off the regular admission price. Advance child's (6-12) admission is $4, also $2 off regular admission, and advance senior admission is $8, $1 off the regular admission. Advance Carnival Fun Pack Coupon for unlimited rides on any one day, are $25 in advance (Fair admission is not included, but is required), which is $5 off the regular price. Advance Fair tickets can also be purchased at the Salinas and Sand City Costco stores.
Ride Monterey-Salinas Transit FREE from any stop. Just show your online ticket or park for $10 at the Monterey Pines Golf Course Thursday-Saturday and $5 to park at Monterey Peninsula College Saturday-Monday with a FREE shuttle to the Fair provided by MST.
The 2017 Monterey County Fair takes place Aug. 31-Sept. 4.
Visit www.montereycountyfair.com for Fair and presale discount ticket information.
