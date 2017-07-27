The 2017 Monterey County Fair Opens with a Bang on Thursday, Aug. 31st

End

-- The 81st annual Monterey County Fair kicks off with a bang Thursday. Aug. 31, with the great Oakland funk 'n' soul band Tower of Power.Having the band open for this year's fair is appropriate too, since the theme this year is "Fair Fun in the Summer of Love," a 50th anniversary tribute to 1967's Summer of Love. The band was formed just a year later in 1968 in Oakland, when tenor saxophonist/vocalist Emilio Castillo met Stephen "Doc" Kupka. Both are still in the band.In addition to Tower of Power, Grammy-nominated country artist John Michael Montgomery and Beatles tribute band Paperback Writer will perform on the Garden Stage during the five-day run of the fair. All performances are free with paid admission to the fair.Tower of Power will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31; John Michael Montgomery performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1; and Paperback Writer — The Beatles Experience plays at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.The Fair promises no shortage of fun for the entire family, including thrilling carnival rides for kids of all ages, 4-H livestock competitions and auction, great food, an all-star line-up of musical entertainment, and countless other fair exhibits.The Fair also includes a wide variety of exhibits and displays, both livestock and non-livestock (from agricultural sciences and horticulture to agriculture mechanics and food preservation)from Future Farmers of America (FFA), 4-H, and Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America.Advance adult (ages 13-61) is only $8, $2 off the regular admission price. Advance child's (6-12) admission is $4, also $2 off regular admission, and advance senior admission is $8, $1 off the regular admission. Advance Carnival Fun Pack Coupon for unlimited rides on any one day, are $25 in advance (Fair admission is not included, but is required), which is $5 off the regular price. Advance Fair tickets can also be purchased at the Salinas and Sand City Costco stores.Ride Monterey-Salinas Transit FREE from any stop. Just show your online ticket or park for $10 at the Monterey Pines Golf Course Thursday-Saturday and $5 to park at Monterey Peninsula College Saturday-Monday with a FREE shuttle to the Fair provided by MST.The 2017 Monterey County Fair takes place Aug. 31-Sept. 4.Visit www.montereycountyfair.com for Fair and presale discount ticket information.