New Manager Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates

 
 
Matina Rose Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates as New Manager
Matina Rose Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates as New Manager
 
DALLAS - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- RE/MAX DFW Associates announces Matina Rose as new manager for the Dallas office location. She brings over 15 years of real estate and managerial experience. Mrs. Rose combines her passion for real estate and serving others by guiding real estate agents towards success. "I come from a high energy office and truly enjoy helping agents set and achieve their goals," said Ms. Rose. "Everyone I've met at RE/MAX DFW Associates have been very welcoming and positive and I know I've joined a great group"


Mark Wolfe, President of RE/MAX DFW Associates, spoke highly of Mrs. Rose by stating, "She brings knowledge, experience and professionalism to the office. Several of Matina's great qualities are that she listens, cares and is passionate to seeing her agents thrive and this makes her an outstanding manager for the Dallas office. She is an exceptional asset to our company."

Mrs. Rose recently moved from Seattle, WA to the DFW Metroplex. Mrs. Rose and her husband have a daughter, who attends Western University at Washington and a son who is currently serving in the army and stationed in Arizona. Mrs. Rose is fluent in English and Greek. A few of her favorite hobbies are dog training, gardening, horseback riding and cooking.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's nearly 330 agents closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 101 countries and 105,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
