Dedeaux Properties Breaks Ground on $38 Million Industrial Development in City of Industry
Echelon Business Park is being built to meet the need and demand for modern industrial space by small and medium size businesses in Southern California
"With a lack of infill land to build modern warehouses, coupled with strong demand from a vibrant regional economy with access to the largest ports in the country, there is a near-chronic shortage of product for the small- or mid-sized industrial tenant or buyer," said Brett Dedeaux, President at Dedeaux Properties.
The Googles and the Amazons are well served as builders scale up for the large distribution centers of modern e-commerce. Consequently, one million-square-
Yet the vast bulk of businesses in Southern California are small- and medium-sized, and need warehouse, factory or R&D space as well. Many start-up enterprises—
"There is a hole in the warehouse market, no product between 20,000 and 40,000 square feet," says Dennis Sandoval, broker with DAUM Commercial Real Estate who is representing Dedeaux Properties on the Echelon development. "Our market research indicates vacancy rates of less than 1% for 15,000- to 40,000-square-
Moreover, much of the existing smaller warehouse space in Southern California is older stock, lacking the amenities of minimum 24-foot-high ceilings, ample truck turning radius, adequate electric power, dock-height loading, or sprinklering, according to Sandoval.
Located at 801 – 821 Echelon Court, the $38 million development benefits from its easy access to I-10, I-605 and the 60 and 57 Freeways. The Echelon Business Park's seven free-standing buildings, range between 27,438 square feet and 43,166 square feet, and include two-story office space, ample dock-height loading and configurations for loading shipping containers, all inside a modern, secured campus with pride of ownership design and image.
With the economy growing again and such a tight market segment, these new state-of-the-
"It takes planning and execution to bring many medium-sized warehouse units to market, and it is more expensive on a per-square-foot basis than developing larger product, but the demand is certainly there to justify the effort," added Ben Horning, Director of Development at Dedeaux Properties. "I just hope we can find more land to build more projects like Echelon Business Park."
