 
News By Tag
* Real Estate
* Economy
* Trends
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827

Owen Beitsch, PhD, FAICP, CRE Shares Top Issues Affecting Real Estate

GAI Consultants' Senior Director Shares CRE Top Ten Issues for 2017-2018
 
 
Owen Beitsch, PhD, FAICP, CRE
Owen Beitsch, PhD, FAICP, CRE
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Real Estate
Economy
Trends

Industry:
Engineering

Location:
Orlando - Florida - US

ORLANDO, Fla. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Owen Beitsch, PhD, FAICP, CRE, Senior Director of GAI Consultants' (GAIs') Community Solutions Group, today shared new information about the issues and trends impacting U.S. commercial and residential real estate. Beitsch is a member of The Counselors of Real Estate® (CRE), the global professional association which annually publishes The CRE® Top Ten Issues Affecting Real Estate, an update of market trends and conditions which influence real estate opportunities and risks.

"Political polarization and global uncertainty lead the 2017-18 list because divisiveness—which is occurring at all levels—makes decision making difficult," Beitsch explained. Global uncertainty is also creating challenges for investment and employment in non-U.S. markets, and could negatively impact foreign investment in U.S. properties. Other issues include the technology boom, robotics, and two distinct generations—Baby Boomers and Millennials—living and working side-by-side.

Other disruptors on the CRE Top Ten Issues list include:

•Retail disruption

•Infrastructure investment

•Housing

•Lost decades of the middle class

•Real estate's emerging role in health care

•Immigration

•Climate change

The full list of issues and trends with explanations and interpretations can be found on The Counselors of Real Estate's website.

The CRE organization is known for thought leadership and objective insights, with more than 50 real estate specialties represented among its member experts who are admitted to the organization by invitation. Members contribute to development of the Top Ten Issues Affecting Real Estate by participating in the CRE External Affairs (Issues and Trends) initiative. Mr. Beitsch was asked to join the Counselors of Real Estate in 1990. He is also a faculty member at the University of Central Florida where he teaches in the school's urban planning program. Mr. Beitsch speaks or writes frequently on these and related real estate or economic issues, and is the former assistant editor of the CRE publication Real Estate Issues.

About GAI Consultants (GAI): Transforming ideas into reality® since 1958, GAI is an employee-owned, engineering, planning, and environmental consulting firm providing local expertise to worldwide clients in the energy, transportation, development, government, and industrial markets. Visit us at http://gaiconsultants.com.

About Community Solutions Group: Experienced People, Open Minds, Fresh Ideas. GAI's Community Solutions Group integrates landscape architecture, urban planning, economics, and finance in an idea-driven strategic consulting practice committed to enhancing community in ways that are practical, sustainable, and authentic to the people we serve while being politically aware, financially feasible, and aesthetically compelling.

Connect with GAI through Social Media on Twitter (GAIConsultants), Facebook (gaiconsultants), LinkedIn (gai-consultants-inc-), and YouTube (gaiconsultants).

Contact
Brittney LeTourneau
***@gaiconsultants.com
End
Source:GAI Consultants
Email:***@gaiconsultants.com Email Verified
Tags:Real Estate, Economy, Trends
Industry:Engineering
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GAI Consultants, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share