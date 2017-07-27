News By Tag
Owen Beitsch, PhD, FAICP, CRE Shares Top Issues Affecting Real Estate
GAI Consultants' Senior Director Shares CRE Top Ten Issues for 2017-2018
"Political polarization and global uncertainty lead the 2017-18 list because divisiveness—
Other disruptors on the CRE Top Ten Issues list include:
•Retail disruption
•Infrastructure investment
•Housing
•Lost decades of the middle class
•Real estate's emerging role in health care
•Immigration
•Climate change
The CRE organization is known for thought leadership and objective insights, with more than 50 real estate specialties represented among its member experts who are admitted to the organization by invitation. Members contribute to development of the Top Ten Issues Affecting Real Estate by participating in the CRE External Affairs (Issues and Trends) initiative. Mr. Beitsch was asked to join the Counselors of Real Estate in 1990. He is also a faculty member at the University of Central Florida where he teaches in the school's urban planning program. Mr. Beitsch speaks or writes frequently on these and related real estate or economic issues, and is the former assistant editor of the CRE publication Real Estate Issues.
About GAI Consultants (GAI): Transforming ideas into reality® since 1958, GAI is an employee-owned, engineering, planning, and environmental consulting firm providing local expertise to worldwide clients in the energy, transportation, development, government, and industrial markets. Visit us at http://gaiconsultants.com.
About Community Solutions Group: Experienced People, Open Minds, Fresh Ideas. GAI's Community Solutions Group integrates landscape architecture, urban planning, economics, and finance in an idea-driven strategic consulting practice committed to enhancing community in ways that are practical, sustainable, and authentic to the people we serve while being politically aware, financially feasible, and aesthetically compelling.
