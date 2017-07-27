News By Tag
Versatile Haitian American Singer/Songwriter Natalie Jean releases new World Album
Natalie Jean is a very rare kind of vocalist. Winning recognition across the most diverse of musical genres and quite comfortable performing in English, French and Creole.
Produced by Alexi Von Guggenberg, the album offers up 10 tracks and is readily available for purchase nationwide at the iTunes Store, Amazon.com, Google Play, and various digital online stores.
Natalie Jean is an award winning singer/songwriter performer and a dynamic artist who grew up loving music. She enjoyed singing with her Haitian father, Guy Robert Jean - who was also an artist. She writes for many genres, which would include Jazz, R&B, Dance, Pop, Country, Rap, Heavy Metal, Contemporary, etc. She can also sing in French and Spanish.
From 2014-2017, Natalie Jean's songs have received over 60 nominations and several wins, including the American Tracks Music Awards, Artists in Music Awards, LA Music Awards, The Indie Music Channel Awards, The Indees, American Songwriting Awards, Hollywood Music and Media Awards, The International Music and Entertainment Association, Australian Independent Music Awards, the Akademia Music Awards Josie Music Awards, International Music Video Underground, International Songwriting Competition, Australian Songwriting Contest, Global Music Awards, Libera Music Awards, Wammies, World Wide Music Contest, Hollywood Songwriting Contest, and UK Songwriting Contest. She was named one of the Top Five Vocalists in the Singer Universe Vocalist of the Month for June 2014. Most recently she was awarded the Gold Medal in the Global Music Awards for Female Pop Vocalist, for one of the songs currently on the album, titled "L'Amour a L'Infini, which is a co-write with Lyssabelle. Also, she won Best Dance Song, in the American Songwriting Awards for her song, "Red Room – The Remix".
Her album 'Haiti Mwen Renmenw', is vibrant, energetic, and soothing to the soul. She offers an array of different styles, that depicts the essence and beauty of Haiti. Inspired by Lena Horne, Celine Dion, Billie Holiday, Nina Simone, and Ella Fitzgerald, her beautiful voice and melodies will surely leave you wanting for more!
Currently, she is working on several musical collaborations. She is also a spokesmodel for a new cosmetic line called 'Confidently Ready,' by Josie Passantino, and a columnist for the magazine "Fairplay Country Music Magazine.
Be sure to check her out live in upcoming shows near you.
