Move into a new Lennar home by Summer's End
"We know this is a huge season for people looking to move, and that working out a timeline can be one of the more difficult parts of the new home buying process," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "That's one of the benefits of purchasing one our quick move-in homes — the timeline is much shorter, making it easier and less stressful."
At Merion Square at WestPark is The Pembroke home design, available for quick move-in. This home provides 2,041 square feet of living space that includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms across two stories. Great design details include a downstairs bedroom, open-concept layout throughout the kitchen, living room and dining area, along with dual walk-in closets and a luxurious bathroom in the master suite.
At Lennar's Palisades at Blackstone is The Sophia plan, another quick move-in home with a closing date as soon as the end of August. This home offers 2,336 square feet of living space with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an upstairs loft. It showcases an open main living space where the kitchen, dining area and family room seamlessly connect. The master suite features an expansive master bathroom and supersized walk-in closet.
Additionally, Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program helps add tremendous value and style to all their new homes through a high level of standard features most builders typically charge extra for. Items such as granite or quartz countertops, tankless water heaters, home automation technology, stainless steel appliances, programmable thermostats, beautiful kitchen cabinetry, solar electric packages and more all come at no additional price.
With quick move-in homes available in the cities of El Dorado Hills and Roseville, contact a New Home Consultant today by visiting www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
