Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827

Dog Days of Summer at Lake Laura

Offering relaxation with a beach area, kayak rentals, and more!
 
 
bryce_RGBhighres
bryce_RGBhighres
 
BASYE, Va. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Looking for a place to cool off the rest of summer with the family? Check out serene Lake Laura, located at Bryce Resort. For a small fee, you and your family can relax on the beach area while the kids play and swim nearby. Feeling adventurous? Take a kayak or canoe out and explore the lake one paddle stroke at a time.

Lake Laura is open to the public and does not require guests to be Resort members to visit. The lake is open until September 4, 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., weekdays and 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., weekends. You can rent canoes, paddleboats, paddleboards, and kayaks to take out on the lake. They also offer a sandy play area for the little ones as well as snacks and beverages for purchase. Children three and under are free and guests four years and older are $8.00. Season Passes are also available.

"Over the years, people in the valley have become more familiar with beautiful Lake Laura. The activities that we offer are appropriate for all ages and we encourage you to bring family and friends on your next visit," said Ryan Locher, general manager of Bryce.

If water activities don't suit your fancy, take a stroll down the nature trail. The Lake Laura Trail takes one and a half to two hours to complete and is a moderately easy hike or bike, starting from the Lake Laura Beach area. Need a bike rental? Bike rentals are available at the Bike Shop located at Bryce Resort just down the road from the lake. While you're there, ask about Zipline Adventure - another great activity for cooling off!

Located in the foothills of the Allegheny Mountains, two hours west of Metropolitan Washington, D.C., Bryce is a member-owned, four season sports and recreation resort dedicated to serving its members, guests, and visitors. Known for being family-friendly, the resort features the Horst Locher Snowsports School and a mountain bike park with beginner, intermediate and expert trails and lift access. In addition, the expansive property boasts a PGA rated 18 hole, par 71 golf course in an Alpine setting, and Lake Laura, a 45-acre spring-fed lake with beaches, a picnic area, snack bar, and opportunities to canoe, paddleboat and paddleboard. Bryce also offers four dining options ranging from casual meals to fine dining.

More information about Bryce Resort can be found at http://www.bryceresort.com

