Florida Inventory Professional Achieves Certification

The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates member Dwight Saxon for achieving the designation of Certified Inventory Specialist.
 
 
WELLINGTON, Fla. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Inventory Certification Association™ (NICA) is pleased to announce that Dwight Saxon, owner of  Saxon's Inventory, has recently earned the designation of Certified Inventory Specialist (CIS). Achieving this designation confirms his knowledge to provide quality residential and small business contents inventory services.

There is an increasing awareness of the necessity and benefits of having a prepared photographic and written record of one's personal property prompted. This knowledge and the ever-increasing busy lifestyles of homeowners and business owners alike create a growing demand for a professional inventory service provider.

To earn the CIS designation, Saxon passed specified courses developed by NICA, agreed to conduct business according to the asset industry Code of Ethics, and accumulated a required number of Continuing Education Units. He then passed the Certification Exam, which is the final step in achieving this designation.

Being industry certified is not required for the contents inventory professional. Choosing to invest in  continuing education shows  Saxon's desire to learn the industry. This informs his clients that he has gone the extra mile to ensure that Saxon's Inventory provides quality inventory services.  He stated, "As a retired firefighter, I saw so many people lose everything they own. If each of these people would have had a document of their belongings, I know the recovery process would have been easier, faster, and more financially equitable. I can now help people prepare in case they face a loss; it's a great feeling knowing what good my service will do for others."

Based in Wellington, Florida, Saxon's Inventory offers residential and business asset inventory services throughout Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, and Saint Lucie Counties. For more information, visit http://SaxonsInventory.com.

About National Inventory Certification Association

The National Inventory Certification Association™ (NICA) is nationally recognized as the official certification authority for the personal property/asset inventory industry. The certification and continuing education opportunities ensure that members have access to quality industry knowledge to help them achieve the success they seek for their home and business contents inventory companies. For more information visit www.NationalInventoryCertificationAssociation.com or call 717-827-6422.

