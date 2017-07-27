News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Home Helpers Home Care Business Opens in the Tri-Cities
Locally owned and operated by David W. Conolly Jr., Home Helpers Tri-Cities is committed to offering compassionate, professional in-home care services.
Home Helpers is the nation's leading franchise specializing in comprehensive home care for seniors, new mothers and individuals needing recuperative and continuing assistance. Home Helpers Tri-Cities also offers Direct Link, its proprietary line of 24/7 medical alert systems, including a fall sensor with GPS locator and an automated medication dispenser. Home Helpers Tri-Cities serves Petersburg, Colonial Heights, Hopewell, Varina, Ettrick, South Chesterfield, Charles City, Sandston, Highland Springs, Henrico, Cold Harbor, New Kent, Mechanicsville and the surrounding areas.
"I retired from the Army after 22 years of service and I've been looking at this business for a while. My parents are both in great health, but when my mom got sick a while back, I stepped in as her caregiver. She bounced back, but the experience gave me a new perspective on what it means to care for a loved one and confirmed for me that this is the kind of business I wanted to bring to my community," Conolly said.
With Home Helpers, each individual client receives services tailored to meet their specific needs by caregivers who become an extension of their family. Home Helpers Tri-Cities offers free in-home consultations and works with each client to create a flexible, affordable care plan based on a person's individual needs. Services offered include personal care such as grooming, bathing, ambulation, medication management and care management as well as respite care, meal preparation, laundry, light housekeeping, companionship and transportation.
"I'm an only child and, when I was helping my mom, I started to think about what I'd be looking for in a company to take care of my parents. Obviously I'd want caregivers who are compassionate, understanding and professional, but I also want a company that's committed to providing top notch service rather than just serving as many people as possible to turn a profit. That's why I chose Home Helpers," Conolly said. "Home Helpers Tri-Cities is locally owned and operated, but the company is an internationally-
For more information about how Home Helpers can serve you and your family, call (804)805-2178, email 58850@HomeHelpersHomeCare.com or visit http://HomeHelpersHomeCare.com/
About Home Helpers
Founded in 1997, Cincinnati-based Home Helpers is one of the nation's leading home care franchises. With an ongoing commitment to helping people live healthier, more independent lives in the comfort of their own homes, Home Helpers works with seniors, new and expectant mothers, those recovering from illness or injury, and individuals facing lifelong challenges. Home Helpers is affiliated with Direct Link, a national provider of 24/7 emergency response systems and vital signs monitoring units. For more information about the company or about how you can open your own Home Helpers franchise, visit www.HomeHelpersHomeCare.com.
Contact
David Conolly
***@homehelpershomecare.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse