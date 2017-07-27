News By Tag
Teenage Triathlete Champ Helping 7yo Cancer Patient Keep Dancing
Christian DesChamps to raise funds and awareness for child cancer patient at USA Triathlon in West Chester, OH
DesChamps was touched early on in his racing career by meeting children facing cancer and decided to partner with the non-profit Pinky Swear Foundation to devote his time and energy to raise funds and awareness to help kids in need. While he learned pretty quickly that he is adept as a triathlete, he has truly found his calling in being a champion for those fighting cancer, regularly raising funds and dedicating each race he participates in to a different youth cancer patient. In the past two years, he has placed at every event he's participated in, landing on the podium every time and usually placing first in his age group, as well as winning first overall male on more than one occasion.
Along the way, he has helped raise thousands of dollars for young cancer patients, as well as launching his own inaugural Christmas Toy Drive this past December, where he was able to donate over 1200 toys to the kids at the Texas Children's Cancer Center at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, far surpassing his initial goal of 1000! Just in the past few months, he has been selected to be the first youth ambassador for TriTats and for Kiwami North America.
When the USA Triathlon Youth & Junior National Championship takes place this weekend at the Voice of America Park in West Chester, he will be competing with 700 athletes, ages 7-19, swimming 200 meters, bicycling for 10k and finishing with a 2k run, and he will be doing this race for neighbor and fellow Cypress, Texas, resident, Piper Lively.
Piper became a viral sensation recently when her mother caught her dancing in her hospital room and posted it online. It soon went viral, cheering up thousands of strangers' days and bringing a smile to many faces, seeing a child so bravely fighting cancer and still being able to dance and smile. Her story was featured on Houston CBS KHOU Channel 11 last week, and Christian knew who he had to race for next.
Christian is exited to spread the word and raise awareness for Piper, so please reach out if you'd like more information or to interview Christian about the race and help get his story out about his mission to help children with cancer.
Press images are available for download at: https://christiandeschampspressimages.shutterfly.com/
Christian.deschamps.71 (http://www.facebook.com/
christiantriathlete_
For more information about Piper Lively, please visit her public Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/
Or visit her Go Fund Me page at: www.gofundme.com/
Media Contact
Kelli DesChamps
kelli@texasusa.net
