Cloutier Law Offices, P.C. new website part of innovative approach to personal injury representation
Dave Cloutier graduated from Notre Dame Law School (J.D. 1996) and the University of Notre Dame (B.S. 1992). Since graduating from law school, Dave has been in private practice as a trial lawyer representing plaintiffs in personal injury cases.
Cloutier Law Offices practices a customer-based, service-oriented approach to handling personal injury cases. Utilizing technology to its fullest they offer their clients a new approach to handling personal injury cases.
Proprietary case management system
In 2004 the Firm created its own proprietary case management software, CaseMaster ©2004-2017, which is a timeline-driven series of detailed checklists and other tools to move cases along in a logical, step-by-step method. It helps ensure both thoroughness and speed. It includes hundreds of checklists and associated documents and resources.
Empowering Clients
Cloutier Law Offices recently had BANG Web Site Design (https://www.bangwsd.com) update its website which includes a variety of tools to empower their clients with information and control over the handling of their cases
• The entire site is HTTPS SSL encrypted for security
• Client-
• "Client Bill of Rights" section that contains rights that Cloutier Law Office believes they owe the clients they represent.
• A detailed "Client Guide" that discusses all aspects of what their clients need to know about their cases.
• The "What You Need to Know" page is especially informative for visitors who have recently suffered an injury or lost a loved one, and want background information before consulting a personal injury attorney.
Trial Preparation Model
Cloutier Law Offices firmly believes that the only proper way to handle each case is to assume it will go to trial even though in most cases a settlement is reached without a trial. They have learned that preparing for and thinking about the trial from the beginning of the case is what makes prompt and fair settlements more likely.
To learn more about Cloutier Law Offices personal injury representation visit https://www.cloutierlawoffices.com or call 877.306.HELP (4357).
Contact
Dave Cloutier
***@cloutierlawoffices.com
