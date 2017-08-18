News By Tag
The Full & Fabulous Curvy Girl Project Inspires Overweight Girls to Love Themselves
"The Curvy Girl Debutante Ball Increases Positive Body-Image through Health, Beauty & Self-Esteem."
The show runs from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. at the International Institute of Metropolitan Detroit, 111 East Kirby Detroit 48202, Tickets are $20 general admission and $10 for children 5 and under and includes dinner and a photo booth for the family to enjoy.
The A Rose is a Rose Plus-Size Debutante Ball is a vehicle to promote weight loss through health, beauty, self-esteem and encourage positive body-image in overweight girls, ages 9-17. The Full & Fabulous Curvy Girl Project is a program of Urban Solutions Training and Development, a 501c3 non-profit organization.
The mission of the program is to promote lifetime habits of proper nutrition and physical activity. It also instills the necessary skills and tools for plus sized/curvy girls to achieve and fulfill future aspirations while learning to cope with and handle adversity with grace and confidence as well as decrease their BMI (body mass index) and increase their GPA.
The keynote speaker is alumnus Serenity Williams Carr, a participant in the 2012 Debutante Ball and has since graduated from high school and looking forward to starting college soon. A three-time cancer survivor she will address the process of overcoming obstacles while finding inner beauty. The entertainment for the evening is International Gospel Artist Stephanie J. Pride, performing her single from her new CD.
Parents interested in more information about the program, vendor opportunities, and the debutant ball should call (313) 331-4929, or visit the website http://www.fullandfabulous.org.
About Full and Fabulous Organization
Full and Fabulous, Inc. is a national organization dedicated to the empowerment of plus sized curvy women and girls. No woman or young woman of any ethnicity is excluded. Full and Fabulous has a projected membership base throughout U.S.
The Full and Fabulous Program specifically works to expand the world of quality empowerment, health education and self-esteem building programs to benefit disadvantaged female youths through dynamic interactions with teachers, health educators, motivation experts, and successful women of color.
ES Communications Agency
***@escommunicationsagency.com
