News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ipro Acquires inData Corp, a Leading Trial Presentation Company
It has been Ipro's vision for the discovery process to be simple, affordable and automated. Historically, there has been a significant disconnect between document review, knowledge management, and trial presentation. By combining these companies, Ipro serves its vision by creating a seamless integration with inData's deposition management and trial presentation solutions along with Ipro's automated digital discovery platform, ADD. With this acquisition, legal teams will now have one platform, one company to cover them from the time evidence starts rolling in, all the way to the courthouse.
These storied companies, both touchstones in the litigation technology industry, have paved the way, survived, and flourished over the years through their innovation and commitment to service. Together, their technology, clients, culture, and people are poised to lead the industry as it continues to evolve.
Ipro CEO, Kim Taylor, has been looking to expand into the trial software and services vertical for some time. He said, "inData and Ipro have a tremendous amount of synergy considering our time in the industry, our solutions, and the customer-base we serve. We are beyond excited to bolster our competitive edge by integrating inData's products and people into the Ipro family."
inData Corporation has been leading the trial presentation field for two decades with 90% of the AMLaw 200 firms using TrialDirector today. The powerful presentation tool has been used countless times in trials all over the world. Combined with TrialDirector, inData's additional products and services run the gamut between video and text synchronization, transcript management, and trial consulting. Derek Miller, inData's CEO and Scott Palmer, inData's CFO/COO will take on new roles within Ipro. Derek stated, "For the last 29 years, we have built a company that is a household name for trial presentation. This acquisition allows us to put TrialDirector into more customer hands as well as strengthening the resources for development and support."
In April 2017, Ipro announced its acquisition by ParkerGale, a private equity group in Chicago, Illinois. The investment by ParkerGale has enabled Ipro to expand software and service offerings to meet its ongoing customer requirements.
About Ipro Tech, LLC
Founded in 1989, Ipro is a global leader in the development of advanced eDiscovery software solutions. Ipro's Automated Digital Discovery workflow platform helps customers organize, review, process and produce litigation data of vast sizes and complexity — more efficiently and cost-effectively than ever before. To learn more visit www.iprotech.com. To schedule a demonstration, email sales@iprotech.com.
About inData
Founded in 1984, inData creates software applications to aid in the trial preparation and presentation process. In addition to developing useful software, inData also responds to litigators for urgently needed training and consulting services inData has worked side-by-side with litigators in hundreds of trials across the globe and developed a recognized expertise in the legal community for consulting in trials in a variety of industries. To learn more, visit indatacorp.com.
Media Contact
Erica McArdle
8773244776
***@iprotech.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse