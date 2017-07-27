News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Boston Siege FC as Northeast Conference Expansion Team
Boston, Mass.-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2018 Spring Season
Based in Boston, Mass., Siege FC will begin UPSL play in the Northeast Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, ""Boston Siege FC is a great get for the UPSL. Boston is a great sports town with the Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox and now the Boston Seige! They're a well-run club with soccer-savvy ownership who want to win. We think Boston Siege FC is going to find success in the UPSL, and we're pleased that the Northeast Conference continues to grow with such quality clubs coming into the mix. We wish Boston Siege FC the best of luck as it prepares for the 2018 Spring Season."
Boston Siege FC was founded in 2017 by Luke Dedeus and Jon Langlois, both born and raised in Boston and former Pro Development teammates.
Langlois, 32, is the club's Owner and General Manager. A U.S. Postal Service Letter Carrier, Langlois also coached with FC Padova, a top youth club in Salem, Mass.
Boston Siege FC Owner and General Manager Jon Langlois said, "I think Boston Siege will bring an exciting fan-fare to the UPSL. We started growing a deep following and our social media presence is quite antic."
Dedeus, 34, is the team's Head Coach. Dedeus is a former club player who currently coaches with Liverpool International Academy.
United Premier Soccer League Northeast Conference Manager Paul Lapointe said, "Congratulations to Jon Langlois and the Boston Siege upon joining the UPSL. The Boston Siege has been a top-flight team on a competitive level here in Massachusetts, and is carving its place in the New England soccer market. The Siege will join forces with Lynn United to truly make for a great Massachusetts in-state rivalry. The UPSL is excited to see these two clubs battle it out for a Northeast Conference title in 2018."
Boston Siege FC made a successful Pro Development debut, and finishing with six wins in its first 10 games.
"We're ready for the next challenge. The opportunity that UPSL has presented came at the right time for us," Langlois said.
The team is exploring venue options in order to comply with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will announce its upcoming game schedule.
About Boston Siege Football Club
Boston Siege Football Club is an American Soccer club currently based in Boston, Mass., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Boston Siege FC will begin play in the UPSL's Northeast Conference.
Founded in 2017, Boston Siege FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com
