2017 Fall Inspired Home & Garden Expo of Monterey to be held on October 14 and 15, 2017

Get ready for holiday entertaining! Create a beautiful living environment and hire an expert to get your home improvement projects started! Learn great strategies for "Aging in Place"with John Lewis, owner of Lewis Builders
 
 
MONTEREY, Calif. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Save the date for the free 2017 Fall Inspired Home & Garden Expo on Saturday and Sunday October 14 and 15, 2017, at the Monterey County Fair & Event Center.  Fall is a great time to evaluate your home and begin to initiate home renovation projects so you'll be ready to enjoy holiday entertaining with family and friends. It's also the perfect time to Get Inspired!  Talk with hundreds of experts who can help you make both large and small changes to your home and garden area!  Enjoy informative and entertaining seminars on both days.

Presenting at this year's Fall Expo will be John Lewis of Lewis Builders providing valuable seminars about effective ways for Aging in Place!

Ask the experts! This year's event will feature an array of fascinating and useful Home and Garden Exhibits, Daily Seminars, Live Chef Demos, Shopping, and Charity Partners as well as Expo Sponsors.  Stop by for a few hours and discover the very best in home-improvement products, advice and inspiration.

The Inspired Fall Home Expo exhibitors will include general contractors, flooring, landscapers, kitchen and bath, cabinets, closet organizers, landscape designers, painters, countertops, tile, granite, appliances, solar energy, fireplaces, and much more, most based in Monterey County!

At a Glance:

·        Saturday, October 14, 2017   10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

·        Sunday, October 15, 2017     10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

·        Free to all attendees!

·        The Fall 2017 Inspired Home Expo of Monterey will feature a full weekend of activities for homeowners plus the latest remodeling, landscaping and home accessory trends and tips.

·        Educational home improvement seminars by local professionals, cooking demos, local charity partners and more.

·         Special Guest Appearance by John Lewis, owner of Lewis Builders

About John Lewis

John Lewis found his calling as a college student at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, though it wasn't how you might expect a career path to unfold. Flash forward to 2017, as Lewis is now the founder of Lewis Builders, which specializes in designing and building custom homes, doing design/build remodels and "aging-in-place" renovations for retirees, older people and those with health concerns. His firm employs 15 people and moved into new offices in The Barnyard Shopping Center in Carmel.

Born and raised in Monterey County, the youngest of five children, Lewis's passion for the creative process of designing and building custom homes and remodels that started with small repair jobs in college, has now become his life's work.

·        Additional informative and fun free seminars will be available both days during the Fall 2017 Inspired Home & Garden Expo of Monterey


·        The Grand Prize for attendees of the event: $100 Gift Card to Home Depot

·        Free admission & parking!

·        Location: Monterey County Fair & Event Center, 2004 Fairground Rd. Monterey, California. (Please enter at Gate 3 on Garden Road)

·        For more information, go to InspiredExpos.com or call (831) 222-0772.

During the Fall 2017 Inspired Home Expo of Monterey weekend, there will be an outstanding line-up of seminars in the home, food and garden areas that include many experts in their field. Attendees can plan their visit to the Fall 2017 Inspired Home & Garden Expo of Monterey around many valuable remodeling workshops and home improvement seminar presentations by local experts and live chef demos and some seminars are now listed below. Updates about the seminars and the presenters will be posted on the website, InspiredExpos.com.

Corporate Sponsors:

·        Noble Pride Roofing

Media Corporate Sponsors:

·        Monterey County Herald

·        KRML Radio 102.1 FM and 1410 AM

·        Times Publishing Group

Exhibitor booth and Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, go to: www.InspiredExpos.com/Expos/Monterey.

More about the 2017 Fall Inspired Home Expo:

The free, fun and informative Fall 2017  Inspired Home & Garden Expo of Monterey will be held on Saturday and Sunday, October 14 and 15, 2017 at the Monterey Fair & Expo Center, 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey, CA. This not-to-be-missed event will feature about a hundred LOCAL home and garden professionals on site, many based in Monterey County, with all of your home project solutions. They will be available to answer all of your questions and provide expert advice for enhancing your indoor and outdoor living space.

About Simply Clear Marketing & Media:

Simply Clear Marketing & Media (SCMM) is a professional event management and marketing company based on the Central Coast. SCMM currently produces 7 successful INSPIRED trade show events per year and is expanding its events and services. The Inspired Home Expos are designed to create an environment for consumers to find the products and services they need to create the home of their dreams. The vision behind the home expos is to create a location for local residents to meet face to face with local companies who can help them to create a beautiful living environment and increase the value of their homes. The health expo provides a location for residents to meet face to face with a variety of health, wellness, and fitness providers in the area.

Simply Clear Marketing & Media's mission is to help small businesses grow by connecting them with potential clients through events and marketing. For more information, go to www.InspiredExpos.com or call (831) 222-0772.

Publicity Contacts:

Wendy Brickman (831) 633-4444 or brickman@brickmanmarketing.com

Marci Bracco (831) 747-7455 or marci@chatterboxpublicrelations.com
