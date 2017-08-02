Thank You, Senator Schumer for Your Recognition of Dangers to Food Safety

The fact that plastic food wraps contains health problems may finally be revealed.

-- The news announcement below tells the world that we may finally start to do something about the potential dangers to food safety that are in plastic packaging and food containers.Premier Group International is a company that is dedicated to making all plastics used in food packaging and food storage containers to start a worldwide "Purity in Plastics" initative. The company has developed the world's first protocol that can guarantee that the plastic bottles and food wraps are 100% pure and do not contain impurities such as animal byproducts and pthalates, among others.The group has developed a certification mark called ERC(C) which stands for Ethically and Religiously Compliant. They even have support from the most important religious organizations which will soon be formally announced. Currently, the FDA has allowed many plastics to be on the market based on old standards which should be revisited as a result of Sen. Schumer's requests. Hopefully, it will change the laws regarding labeling to inform the public that the product that is being bought is totally pure.