 
News By Tag
* Plastic Packaging
* Food Safety
* Halal
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fairfield
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827


Thank You, Senator Schumer for Your Recognition of Dangers to Food Safety

The fact that plastic food wraps contains health problems may finally be revealed.
 
FAIRFIELD, N.J. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The news announcement below tells the world that we may finally start to do something about the potential dangers to food safety that are in plastic packaging and food containers.

Premier Group International is a company that is dedicated to making all plastics used in food packaging and food storage containers to start a worldwide "Purity in Plastics" initative.  The company has developed the world's first protocol that can guarantee that the plastic bottles and food wraps are 100% pure and do not contain impurities such as animal byproducts and pthalates, among others.

The group has developed a certification mark called ERC(C) which stands for Ethically and Religiously Compliant.  They even have support from the most important religious organizations which will soon be formally announced.  Currently, the FDA has allowed many plastics to be on the market based on old standards which should be revisited as a result of Sen. Schumer's requests. Hopefully, it will change the laws regarding labeling to inform the public that the product that is being bought is totally pure.

http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jul/31/chuck-sch...

Media Contact
Dr. Walt Guarino
888-789-4210
***@practicomm.net
End
Source:practicomm llc
Email:***@practicomm.net Email Verified
Tags:Plastic Packaging, Food Safety, Halal
Industry:Health
Location:Fairfield - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 02, 2017
ERC LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share