Arredondo Elementary School to Host Ribbon Cutting and Tours of New Campus

 
 
Arredondo Elementary School
Arredondo Elementary School
 
TEMPE, Ariz. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Arredondo Elementary School in Tempe, Ariz., will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by tours of the new school campus on Thurs., Aug. 3, from 6:15-7 p.m.

The event is taking place immediately following the school's Meet the Teacher night and attendees will be treated to hot dogs just prior to the ceremony courtesy of McCarthy Building Companies, the general contractor that led the building addition and renovations.

The school, which was originally built in 1973, underwent extensive renovations over the 2016-17 school year expanding the campus to 66,813 square feet, with 27 classrooms, three music rooms, a project lab and an assessment lab.

DETAILS

WHAT:          Arredondo Elementary School ribbon-cutting and tours

WHERE:       1330 E. Carson Drive, Tempe, AZ

WHEN:          6:15-6:30 p.m. ribbon cutting; 6:30-7 p.m. campus tours

INFO:          480.897.2744

Within the new and renovated spaces there are:

• Five common spaces throughout the campus within the classroom areas (breakout areas with secondary supervision)
• A new updated learning commons (library) was designed to be a community asset, renovated multipurpose room and a 3,000-square-foot cafeteria with a new kitchen/serving area
• Increased parent and staff parking and student drop-off and pick-up
• Enlarged and dedicated bus drop-off and pick-up location
• Day lighting within all classrooms, which will result in energy savings created by the renovations and new building lighting and mechanical systems
• Increased security throughout the campus
• Reoriented campus to provide a welcoming front entrance
• Outdoor learning spaces

The $11.8 million project was funded thanks to the passage of a bond election in 2009. DLR Group served as the architect on the project. "In projects like Arredondo, it is important to understand the difference between renovation and transformation. Arredondo is more than a renovation with new additions; it really represents a transformation of the entire facility reflecting the heart and spirit of the community," said Pamela Loeffelman, Vice President of Education, DLR Group.

Arredondo Elementary School's name honors longtime Tempe residents Alejandro and Josefa Arredondo. Mrs. Arredondo worked in Tempe Elementary cafeterias. All of the Arredondo children have worked in education.

"The Education Services team at McCarthy was honored to work with the district and DLR Group on this project and incorporate hands-on STEM learning activities with the students at Arredondo, who were involved throughout the process last year," said David Peterson, senior vice president of operations for the Educations Services team at McCarthy. "We know this school is an important part of Tempe's community fabric and more than four decades of students have received elementary education there. The renovated school pays homage to Arredondo's history while modernizing the facility for 21st century learning. We wish all the Roadrunners a great year in their new campus!"

About McCarthy Building Companies

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (http://www.mccarthy.com/) is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that span all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 20th largest domestic general contractor (Engineering News-Record, May 2017). With approximately 1,700 salaried employees and offices in St. Louis, Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Portage, Ind.; Kansas City, Kan.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; Albuquerque; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned (http://www.mccarthy.com/about/employee-owners/). More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/mccarthybuilding), Twitter (https://twitter.com/McCarthyBuild), LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/119184?trk=tyah), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mccarthybuild/) and Google+ (http://www.google.com/+MccarthyBuilding).
McCarthy Building Companies
