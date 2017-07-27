 
Atkinson-Baker Provides Legal Videographers

Court reporting firm Atkinson-Baker Court Reporters is currently offering legal videographers as an aspect of their deposition services.
 
 
GLENDALE, Calif. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Court reporting firm Atkinson-Baker Court Reporters is currently offering legal videographers as an aspect of their deposition services.

The Atkinson-Baker team provides legal videographers to assist in trial preparedness and during a trial. A video deposition highlights a witness's demeanor and behavior, which proves useful during a trial, as the subtleties can be lost on a jury when reading a deposition transcript should the witness not be available to testify. Additionally, during the final stages of trial planning, reviewing video depositions can help attorneys plan their cross-examination strategy.

At Atkinson-Baker, the standard legal videographer package includes: One set of master tapes for archive and duplication; mics on deponent, taking attorney and opposing counsel; additional lighting; backdrops to meet code requirements; notarized affidavit for tapes; and being on site in advance of scheduled start time. Each videotape is synchronized with the reporter's transcript and is captured on a CD, which includes software that allows the user to review the video, create clips, and export them to presentation programs.

A client of Atkinson-Baker states, "Your firm is dependable. We have had you cover complicated assignments with multiple court reporters and conference rooms with many changes, and it was smoothly handled."

Atkinson-Baker's headquarters are located in Glendale, CA, with 17 branch offices around the country. Ms. Sheila Atkinson-Baker has been a professional court reporter for over 35 years, five of which she served as a court reporter in the federal district court. In 1992 and 1993, the company made the prestigious Inc. 500 list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the US. They have also been listed four times in the annual Inc. 5,000 list of the fastest-growing, privately held companies in the United States.

You can visit the company's main website at http://www.depo.com, their blog can be seen at http://depositionreporters.com, and a few of their branch websites include http://atkinsonbakersanfrancisco.com, http://courtreporterssandiego.com, and http://courtreporter-chicago.com. They can be reached at 800-288-3376.

atkinson baker inc
***@ca.rr.com
Atkinson Baker Inc
Email:***@ca.rr.com Email Verified
