News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Moonshine Band Set To Drop "Summertime Hangover" To Global Radio
Cherry Crown Records Releases New Moonshine Band Single To Radio and All Major Distribution Outlets
Founder of Cherry Crown Records Lee Cherry states; " From the first time hearing Moonshine Band I knew the guys had something special. From the solid backbeat to the excellent harmonies created by the entire band, especially that fronted genetic harmony, I wanted to hear more."
The single is slated to be delivered and dropped to Global Radio on August 14, 2017. It will also be available at all major digital download outlets.
The single is produced by former American Idol voice coach and producer James Lugo and Cherry Crown President Lee Cherry.
MORE ABOUT MOONSHINE BAND:
RT Johnson - guitars/ vocals
Kevin Johnson - guitars/vocals
Justin byrum - drums
Jimmy Lane - bass / vocals
Marky Palmer - keyboards
Moonshine's band members come from diverse musical backgrounds but all share a common love for country and rock music both traditional and popular. Their original songs span the entire country spectrum and adds some rock and roll to give it a good kick . The cover songs they perform are crowd favorites and rock and country anthems!
Moonshine is fronted by RT Johnson , He is a dynamic vocalist with a rich country tone and plays lead guitar. Kevin Johnson plays rhythym guitar and vocals. Kevin is a amazing singer blessed With the ability to play guitar and has a great voice and brings some geat harmonies to the table! Jimmy Lane plays bass guitar and is one of the best and smoothest bass players there is out there. Marky Palmer on keyboards and guitar is a very talented young man that can play numerous instruments. Justin Byrum on drums is as smooth on drums as some good shine. He has some fantastic licks and his timing is phenominal.
CALL YOUR LOCAL COUNTRY STATION TO REQUEST "Summertime Hangover"
Contact
2529276569
music@cherrycrown.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse