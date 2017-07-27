Heywood Healthcare's Roosa Named among Top 100 Chief Information Officers by Becker Healthcare

Contact

Heywood Healthcare

***@heywood.org Heywood Healthcare

End

-- Heywood Healthcare is pleased to announce the inclusion of Vice President of Ancillary Services and Chief Information Officer (CIO) Carol Roosa in the first edition of Becker's Healthcare's 100 Community Hospital CIOs to Know. Hospitals and health systems rely on CIOs and IT department leaders to develop a long-term technology strategy and oversee EMR implementation and support, telehealth, health information exchanges, cybersecurity and more. Those who lead a community hospital or health system's IT department and functions face unique challenges in their efforts to connect with patients, physician offices and other care settings — often across broad geographies using limited resources.The professionals included in Becker's Healthcare's list are set apart by the outstanding recognitions they've earned and exciting new projects they're piloting. Prior to her time with Heywood Hospital, Ms. Roosa served as the Chief Information Officer at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, New Hampshire.Her thirty year career in Information Technology also includes her role as Director of Business and Publishing Applications at Ottaway Newspapers, the local media division of Dow Jones, where she managed multi-million dollar technology projects to completion - on schedule and on budget. As CIO, Ms. Roosa is responsible for establishing and executing Heywood Healthcare's information technology strategy to support the delivery of exceptional patient care in the community. Her background includes a position on the Board of Directors for the New Hampshire Health Information Organization, representing critical access hospitals in the state of New Hampshire.Ms. Roosa holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a major in Management Information Systems. She is a member of the CHIME organization (College of Healthcare Information Management Executives).###About Athol HospitalA member of the Heywood Healthcare system, Athol Hospital is a 25-bed non-profit, acute care and outpatient facility serving the communities of the North Quabbin region of Massachusetts. Athol Hospital's services include 24/7 Emergency Care, Oncology, Radiology and Laboratory, Diabetes Center and Center for Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. It is designated as a Critical Access Hospital and Primary Stroke Center, licensed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and accredited by the Joint Commission.About Heywood HospitalA member of the Heywood Healthcare system, Heywood Hospital is a 134-bed acute care hospital in Gardner, MA, which provides a broad range of high quality medical, surgical, obstetrical, pediatric and behavioral health services on an inpatient and outpatient basis. The hospital's Centers of Excellence include the Watkins Center for Emergency and Acute Care; the LaChance Maternity Center; the Diabetes Center; and the Heywood Heart and Vascular Center, an affiliate of the Heart and Vascular Center of Excellence at UMass Memorial Health Care.About Heywood HealthcareHeywood Healthcare is an independent, community-owned healthcare system serving north central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. It is comprised of Heywood Hospital, a non-profit, 134-bed acute-care hospital in Gardner, MA; Athol Hospital, a 25-bed not-for-profit, Critical Access Hospital in Athol, MA; the Quabbin Retreat in Petersham, MA; and Heywood Medical Group with primary care physicians and specialists located throughout the region. The organization includes six satellite facilities in MA; Heywood Rehabilitation Center and Heywood Urgent Care in Gardner; West River Health Center in Orange; Winchendon Health Center and Murdock School-based Health Center in Winchendon; Heywood Charitable Foundation; the North Quabbin Community Coalition, an affiliate organization;and The Quabbin Retreat in Petersham.