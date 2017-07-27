Heeltop Socks Sets Itself Apart In The Soft Good Subscription Market With Influencer Features And Innovative Design A subscription sock company that partners with influencers and creatives to make a bigger impact 1 2 3 4 Heeltop Image 1 Heeltop Image 2 Heeltop Image 3 Heeltop Image 4 SEATTLE - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Socks are basic, but that doesn't mean they should be boring. Heeltop Socks seeks to shake up sock drawers everywhere by offering monthly subscriptions for custom-designed socks, shipped straight to the doors of customers in North America.



"We founded Heeltop because we recognize a need for something a little more unique and diversified in the soft goods subscription market. We're really excited about the success we've seen [with soft launch]. The support of our first subscribers is allowing us to expand the Heeltop brand to emphasize our contribution to the art and lifestyle conversation, and that's what the brand is really about."



- Jeremy Davis, CEO



After a successful soft launch in November of 2016, Heeltop is initiating a full release of their service to the public. They will be offering more customizable packages, and - of course - their signature, carefully crafted designs and exceptional quality.



But Heeltop isn't just settling for your run-of-the-mill soft good subscription service. They're taking it a step further, by including monthly features. Influential individuals from all over the creative spectrum will participate, creating their own custom sock designs and accompanying knick knacks (think: keychains or buttons).



Yes, you can expect great socks, easy subscriptions, surprisingly reasonable prices, and design courtesy of unique innovators, but Heeltop isn't about to stop there. The brand is fully committed to maintaining a voice in the lifestyle conversation, creating a solid platform for bold self-expression and relentless pursuit of the Arts.



End


