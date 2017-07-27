 
News By Tag
* Your Trusted Home Buyer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827

How To Fix Up A House in Palm Beach for Profit

More and more people are getting on board with the "fixer-upper" trend. Purchasing a home at a low price, in exchange for a little TLC can be a great way to make some extra ...
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Your Trusted Home Buyer

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Florida - US

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- More and more people are getting on board with the "fixer-upper" trend. Purchasing a home at a low price, in exchange for a little TLC can be a great way to make some extra cash, or get a home ready for you to move in yourself! Whether you want to flip your home or just breathe new life into it, there are many things you can do to fix up a house that won't break the bank!

New Flooring and A Coat of Paint Can Do Wonders

The whole look and feel of a room can be altered with new carpet and a fresh coat of paint. Let's say you have hardwood floors throughout, but carpeting in the bedrooms. You might be able to find scrap carpet that will completely fill the room! Add a fresh coat of paint to the walls, and you will have a whole new space, at a relatively manageable cost. Consider a bold accent color if you are fixing the home up for yourself. However, if you are looking to sell, you might want to keep a more neutral palette.

On the same page, replacing the tile in the kitchens and bathrooms will immediately provide a facelift to the home. By focusing on a small area, as opposed to the whole house, you will be able to make some very noticeable changes without paying a fortune.

Don't Underestimate Small Fixes With Big Impact

New hardware and fixtures go a long way. Replacing leaky faucets, rusted drains, door knobs, drawer pulls and ceiling fans will immediately improve a room's aesthetic. If you think about a luxury hotel room, it's typically the small features that put it over the top. Cool handles on the cupboards, a fancy soap dish, the slick way the drawers close on their own… these small touches are what people love about these rooms! (And the amazing food and great service, but you get the idea.)

If you want to stand out to buyers that have seen a million homes, add some new hardware and features that they will take notice of. And if you are looking to freshen up a home for yourself, the same strategies apply! You might just want to increase your budget a little.

Capitalize on Your Curb Appeal

First impressions matter. And people who come into your home, whether to buy or just visit, will immediately form an impression of your home based on what the outside looks like. Make sure the yard isn't overgrown and that all the weeds are pulled. Plant some flowers along the walkway and put a new coat of paint on the mailbox. These things can all be done over the course of a day and can make a huge impact on the way your home appears.

They say buyers subconsciously decide to buy or not within the first few seconds. Having a beautiful, inviting yard will bring people in and help them to feel at home.

Breathe New Life Into Your Furniture

If you are up for a little DIY, take a look at a few of your pieces and see what you can do to give them an upgrade. A quick flip through Pinterest will give you some great ideas and inspiration. Sand and paint an old dresser, or add a new slip cover to your couch. http://www.yourtrustedhomebuyer.com/sell-my-house-fast-pa...

By giving your furniture a facelift, you can change the whole look of a room. This is great if you are looking to sell a home or if you just want to feel like you live somewhere new.

Are you interested in finding a fixer-upper at a great value? Your Trusted Home Buyer can help you find the deal you are looking for! Fill out this form to shoot us an email, or give our office a call today! (954) 350-0000

End
Source:
Email:***@yourtrustedhomebuyer.com Email Verified
Tags:Your Trusted Home Buyer
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Your Trusted Home Buyer PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share