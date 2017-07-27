News By Tag
How To Fix Up A House in Palm Beach for Profit
More and more people are getting on board with the "fixer-upper" trend. Purchasing a home at a low price, in exchange for a little TLC can be a great way to make some extra ...
New Flooring and A Coat of Paint Can Do Wonders
The whole look and feel of a room can be altered with new carpet and a fresh coat of paint. Let's say you have hardwood floors throughout, but carpeting in the bedrooms. You might be able to find scrap carpet that will completely fill the room! Add a fresh coat of paint to the walls, and you will have a whole new space, at a relatively manageable cost. Consider a bold accent color if you are fixing the home up for yourself. However, if you are looking to sell, you might want to keep a more neutral palette.
On the same page, replacing the tile in the kitchens and bathrooms will immediately provide a facelift to the home. By focusing on a small area, as opposed to the whole house, you will be able to make some very noticeable changes without paying a fortune.
Don't Underestimate Small Fixes With Big Impact
New hardware and fixtures go a long way. Replacing leaky faucets, rusted drains, door knobs, drawer pulls and ceiling fans will immediately improve a room's aesthetic. If you think about a luxury hotel room, it's typically the small features that put it over the top. Cool handles on the cupboards, a fancy soap dish, the slick way the drawers close on their own… these small touches are what people love about these rooms! (And the amazing food and great service, but you get the idea.)
If you want to stand out to buyers that have seen a million homes, add some new hardware and features that they will take notice of. And if you are looking to freshen up a home for yourself, the same strategies apply! You might just want to increase your budget a little.
Capitalize on Your Curb Appeal
First impressions matter. And people who come into your home, whether to buy or just visit, will immediately form an impression of your home based on what the outside looks like. Make sure the yard isn't overgrown and that all the weeds are pulled. Plant some flowers along the walkway and put a new coat of paint on the mailbox. These things can all be done over the course of a day and can make a huge impact on the way your home appears.
They say buyers subconsciously decide to buy or not within the first few seconds. Having a beautiful, inviting yard will bring people in and help them to feel at home.
Breathe New Life Into Your Furniture
If you are up for a little DIY, take a look at a few of your pieces and see what you can do to give them an upgrade. A quick flip through Pinterest will give you some great ideas and inspiration. Sand and paint an old dresser, or add a new slip cover to your couch. http://www.yourtrustedhomebuyer.com/
By giving your furniture a facelift, you can change the whole look of a room. This is great if you are looking to sell a home or if you just want to feel like you live somewhere new.
