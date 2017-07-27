News By Tag
Aramsco Acquires Midwest Rental Service
"The acquisition of Midwest Rental Service provides us with a significant opportunity to better serve our customers. We can now offer an integrated rental solution for a broad range of equipment. In addition to providing rental equipment, Midwest Rental Service further differentiates itself through its understanding of the industry and what is required to 'get the job done' during large-scale restoration events," noted Rich Salerno, CEO of Aramsco.
Midwest Rental Service provides rental equipment for professional restoration and remediation contractors throughout the United States. They specialize in understanding the technical requirements each job demands, and are able to deploy equipment in volume to jobsites.
"We've worked with Aramsco for some time now and have always been impressed with their organization. We're really excited about this merging of our capabilities and the benefits it provides to our customers," said Kenny Cochran, President of Midwest Rental Service.
Steven Jaffe, CFO of Aramsco adds, "Our goal is to provide the services our customers need, when they need it, and where they need it. Midwest Rental Service aligns perfectly with our service philosophy by not only expanding our rental offerings, but also sharing our vision of what customer service means."
About Aramsco, Inc.
For over 50 years, Aramsco, Inc. has been servicing specialty contractors in the United States and Puerto Rico. Aramsco is owned by a holding company, which also owns Bridgewater, LLC. and Aztec Financial LLC. Aramsco acquired Safety Express Ltd. in 2015. Visit www.aramsco.com.
About Midwest Rental Service, Inc.
Since 1999, Midwest has been a leading rental provider to the restoration and remediation markets across the U.S. Their team is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with satellite locations in Ozark, Missouri and Lake City, Florida.
