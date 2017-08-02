 
Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
Asset Managers, Landlords & Investors. Let Us Manage or Sell Your Atlanta Investment Properties!

Atlanta Homebuyers Realty Group and Atlanta Property Preservation Partners offers one stop services for Investors, Landlords, Real Estate Trust Funds and Asset Managers. Visit our website or call us today for additional information.
 
 
Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Residential or Commercial Services Available

Atlanta Homebuyers & Atlanta Property Preservation Partners, LLC offers  one stop services for landlords, investors, asset managers and real estate trust funds.

Real  Estate Brokerage and Listing services are available throughout Metro Atlanta. Our company is a SBA certified woman owned minority firm.

Property Preservation Services:  Assignments are completed within in three day period or less.  Each assignment is accompanied by before and after pictures. At the time of document submission, photos are uploaded for review by the asset manager or client.

Debris Removal: Trash Out: Upon request, Atlanta Property Preservation Partners, will provide an inventory of all personal belongings left at property, clean-up trash, remove debris, and tow away abandoned vehicles to ensure property is ready for sale. Required documentation, before and after photos are uploaded to client. We provide these services for residential and commercial/multifamily properties.

Lawn Care Services: Initial and bi-monthly lawn and yard care services are available.  Removal of leaves from gutters, tree trimming and tree removal is also a service that we provide for our clients. Ongoing mowing, removal of clippings, and trimming of shrubbery can be provided to ensure no county codes are violated for over grown lawns.

Winterization & Plumbing: Based on the HUD, VA, Fannie Mae or Freddie Mae preservation guidelines, our field service team can provide winterization services based on the vendor specifications. Our team is experience in providing wet or dry heat winterizations according to local code.

Boarding & Securing:  In high crime areas where vandalism is a problem, broken windows are repaired and or doors and windows can be boarded up based on client and investor specification, local ordinances and client guidelines.

Cleaning Services: Our field service crew will provide cleaning services. Leaving floors broom clean, carpets vacuumed, floors mopped and all sinks, toilets and bathtubs cleaned. We provide these services for residential and commercial/multifamily properties.

Repair & Renovations: Bids for major renovations or minor repairs can be provided upon request. Atlanta Property Preservation Partners can install or replace missing appliances, service HVAC/Furnace, clean or replace carpet, paint, repair or replace drywall.

ReKey & Lockboxes:  We will re-key the front entry door or every door based on your request and the investor guidelines.  A lockbox with the requested combination code will be installed on the front or rear entry door. Padlocks are placed on all exterior gates and garage doors are secured.

Evictions & LockOuts: Atlanta Property Preservation Partners, will assist the local sheriff with the removal of personal property in accordance with local laws based on the client's and eviction attorney's written instructions.

Call today or Visit: http://www.atlantahomebuyersrealtygroup.com
Source:Atlanta Homebuyers Realty Group
