News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Adelphi University Announces New Healthcare Programs in High Needs Areas
The M.S. in Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Program is designed to educate nurses prepared at the baccalaureate level as advanced practice nurses to provide primary psychiatric and mental health care across the lifespan (child-adolescence through geriatric). Students will work directly with children, adolescents, adults and geriatric clients experiencing psychiatric problems through required clinical practice and take core courses including pathophysiology, advanced physical assessment and pharmacology.
"There are a significant number of individuals in our country with mental health problems requiring treatment," said Jane White, Ph.D.FAAN, associate dean of the College of Nursing and Public Health. "With the current substance use disorder problem and its national focus and funding for prevention and treatment, even more individuals will need treatment."
"However, at the same time, there has been a decrease in the number of psychiatrists who treat these disorders especially by prescribing appropriate medications,"
Adelphi's Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMH-NP) post-M.S. certificate program will educate nurses who have an M.S. degree and are NPs in another specialty to provide primary psychiatric and mental health care across the lifespan (child-adolescence through geriatric) and will allow those practitioners with an M.S, who are certified in another specialty, to expand their care to a wider population of clients. Students in the MS and post MS programs will be prepared to assess, plan and manage clients and families with psychiatric diagnoses, providing psychopharmacology, counseling and therapy interventions.
Adelphi's newest Adult Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner D.N.P. program, prepares nurses to be comprehensive care practitioners who provide fully accountable and continuous care and includes the entire spectrum of adults including young adults, adults and older adults to patients across settings and during transitions. Students will be able to hone their skills in the clinical simulation laboratory with the latest education technology in Adelphi's new Nexus Building, while learning side-by-side with their nurse practitioner faculty. Students can enter either at a post baccalaureate level or an advanced standing level with an MS degree as a nurse practitioner.
"There is currently in NY a need for more primary care providers. Fewer physicians are choosing primary care as a specialty or career track," said Dr. White. "The doctorally- prepared nurse practitioner is able to assess and treat individuals in primary care settings alongside physicians or in some settings autonomously. As the population ages and is faced with chronic illnesses, more primary care providers are and will continue to be needed."
Find more information about these programs at: http://nursing.adelphi.edu/
About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning.
Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, the Business and Education Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.
Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves over 7,600 students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—
More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world.
Contact
Kali Chan
***@adelphi.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse