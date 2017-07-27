 
The Marcus Group Offers Florida Renters Insurance

 
TAMARAC, Fla. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- It is not easy to live life without any peace of mind. But, this is the case for people without insurance, every single day. Fortunately, it isn't difficult to set up a high quality insurance policy for a price that doesn't destroy your budget. All you need to do is get in touch with The Marcus Group, and work with their friendly and experienced staff.

The Marcus Group takes pride in offering a number of different types of insurance, including property plans. And, within this, Florida renters insurance is a must for anybody renting a home. You may think that your landlord's insurance covers you, but it does not extend to your assets. A quality renters insurance policy covers:

• Personal Property – like your furniture, electronics, and clothing.
• Personal Liability – in the event that someone is injured.
• Damage to Your Apartment – if the damage is caused by a covered loss.

Do you and your loved ones need to find a quality insurance plan, for a price that makes sense? The Marcus Group will bring you auto insurance, homeowners insurance, business insurance, life insurance, and everything in between. Instead of leaving all of your assets on the line, every single day, it is time to acquire some much needed peace of mind. Contact The Marcus Group, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.myflainsurance.com or call (877) 578-9280.
Source:The Marcus Group
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com
Posted By:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Naples Homeowners Insurance, Jupiter Auto Insurance, Florida Life Insurance
Industry:Insurance
Location:Tamarac - Florida - United States
