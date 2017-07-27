News By Tag
The Marcus Group Offers Florida Renters Insurance
The Marcus Group takes pride in offering a number of different types of insurance, including property plans. And, within this, Florida renters insurance is a must for anybody renting a home. You may think that your landlord's insurance covers you, but it does not extend to your assets. A quality renters insurance policy covers:
• Personal Property – like your furniture, electronics, and clothing.
• Personal Liability – in the event that someone is injured.
• Damage to Your Apartment – if the damage is caused by a covered loss.
Do you and your loved ones need to find a quality insurance plan, for a price that makes sense? The Marcus Group will bring you auto insurance, homeowners insurance, business insurance, life insurance, and everything in between. Instead of leaving all of your assets on the line, every single day, it is time to acquire some much needed peace of mind. Contact The Marcus Group, today, and get the process started.
For more information visit http://www.myflainsurance.com or call (877) 578-9280.
