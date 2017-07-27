 
Big Trees Inc. Helps with a Significant Tree Screening Project

Big Trees Inc., a tree sales nursery and transplant company, was approached by a new client to help with a significant tree screening project, and plans have been made to help insulate their property from a large scale development.
 
 
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Big Trees Inc., a tree sales nursery and transplant company, was approached by a new client to help with a significant tree screening project, and plans have been made to help insulate their property from a large scale development.

A customer came to Big Trees in a state of disbelief that their home's privacy would soon be compromised by a significant development that is set to break ground by the end of Summer 2017. Their property has been sheltered by a forest to the east of their backyard since they purchased their property a decade ago. The customer was given notice of the upcoming development and soon realized that their 6-foot tall fence was all that would remain between them and the noise and construction. This lead them to come to Big Trees, desperate for a solution for this calamity in their home lives. To help the customer gain back their privacy, Big Trees will be planting around nine large Excelsa Cedar trees on an elevated berm that will help to add even more height and privacy.

Nancy Penrose, owner of Big Trees, mentioned: "Anytime we get to make such a dramatic enhancement to a property, with these kind of large trees, it's a rewarding and unbelievable process. Even our well accomplished crew members will stand back and take it in. Watching the undesirable view disappear with each new tree placement is a very, very satisfying series of events."

Nancy Penrose is the owner of Big Trees Inc., located in Snohomish, WA in the Seattle area. The company is one of the largest tree nurseries in the Seattle area with over 120,000 trees available in over 300 varieties. They not only deliver young trees, but also mature trees in a wide range of sizes. Some types of trees available include spring flowering, deciduous, evergreen, and privacy trees. The company also does tree transplanting including large trees. Their blog can be seen at http://www.bigtreesupply.com/blog/ or http://arboristblog.com/. They can be reached at 360-563-2700.

End
