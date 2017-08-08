Enter To Win The World's Only 2017 Challenger HellScat And A Rare 1970 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T!

Participants who make tax-deductible donations at www.dreamgiveaway.com and enter the 2017 Challenger Dream Giveaway support seven worthwhile charities through donations made to charity sponsor, New Beginning Children's Homes.

-- The, a nationwide drawing sponsored by New Beginning Children's Homes–a charitable organization, has officially launched! The winner of this extraordinary prize package will receive a Hemi-equipped 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T and the world's only 1,000-plus horsepower 2017 Challenger HellScat, plus $45,000 cash for taxes! Both vehicles were unveiled to automotive enthusiasts this past weekend at thein Hebron, Ohio.To enter to win this never-before-seen prize package, the general public can simply callor enter online atThe Grand Prize: The first half of the grand prize is a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T with the super-rare Hemi engine option. There were only 150 automatic-equipped Hemi Challengers produced in model-year 1970 and this is one of them! It features Mopar's legendary 425hp, 426ci Hemi big block engine topped with a high-flowing pair of old school, four-barrel carburetors. Other features include dual exhaust, chrome exhaust tips, a Rallye instrument panel, and much more! This 1970 Challenger was track tested and autographed by 17-time NHRA National Champion "Big Daddy" Don Garlits!The second half of the grand prize is the world's only 2017 Challenger HellScat, a salute to the Dodge Scat Pack racing team of the late '60s and early '70s. This Hellcat-based Super-Challenger produces 1,000 plus horsepower and 1,000 lb-ft of torque, thanks to its 6.2-liter Hemi engine and 4.5-liter Whipple supercharger. The grand-prize winner also will receive a handheld tuner with two custom tunes: street and track, allowing the use of street gas or 100-octane race fuel. Other features include TorRed exterior paint, low-glass performance wheels with TorRed-colored wheel barrels, Laguna leather seats with HellScat embroidery, eight-speed Autostick automatic transmission, Nitto Tires drag radials, and one-of-kind badging and graphics. This 2017 Challenger was track tested and autographed by 17-time NHRA National Champion "Big Daddy" Don Garlits.New Beginning Children's Homes (NBCH), the sponsor of this giveaway, is a 501(c)3 provider of family-style long-term residential care with a mission to provide foster children a safe and faith-centered family atmosphere where they can heal, grow, and be loved while working through difficult life issues. In addition to the funding they receive, NBCH will provide grants to several worthwhile charities, including Disabled American Veterans (DAV), National Guard Educational Foundation, Smile Network International, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Bright Pink and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.For low-res and high-res photography and video assets, please contact Kim Meyers.A 2017 Challenger Dream Giveaway spokesperson is available for press interviews for traditional print, broadcast, and radio media and digital-only sites. Please contact Kim Meyers to arrange a press interview.