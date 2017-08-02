News By Tag
FREE Home Buyer Seminar 2017. 1st Time Home Buyers, Second Time Home Buyers are invited!
Join Certified Expert, Real Estate Broker, Lisa Jefferson for a FREE Home Buyer Seminar on Saturday, September 23, 2017. Come and learn about what's new with home buying in Georgia. Registration is required, Seating is limited.
Whether you are a 1st Time Home Buyer or buying a home for the second time around, please join us to hear about options that are available to you.
You will walk away with a complete understanding of how you can thrive and take advantage of the new changes that have been implemented since the real estate and economic crisis.
This FREE Seminar requires advance registration, the location and directions to the event will be emailed prior to the session.
Homebuyers Seminar - September 23, 2017 - 11:00 am to 12:30 pm
Topics that will be discussed:
- 1st Time Homebuyers - Why it's a Great time to Buy Your First Home
- Qualify to Buy a Home After Short Sale, Foreclosure or Bankruptcy
- How to Remove Old Debt and Collections from your credit report
- How to Increase your credit score
- *How to Qualify for up to $22,500 in down payment assistance
- How to compete with real estate investors and avoid bidding wars
- How to qualify for low interest home loans with less than perfect credit
To register for the event please click the link below. This is a FREE Seminar. Seating will be limited, child care will not be provided. If you can not attend please let us know, a one on one presentation maybe available to accomodate your schedule.
Register today Visit:http://www.atlantahomebuyersrealtygroup.com
Atlanta Homebuyers Realty Group, LLC
***@atlantahomebuyersrealtygroup.com
