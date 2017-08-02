FREE Home Buyer Seminar 2017. 1st Time Home Buyers, Second Time Home Buyers are invited!

 
Industry News





Get Qualified To Buy Again
Get Qualified To Buy Again
ATLANTA - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Did you know, many individuals and families that lost their homes during the period of 2006 - 2014 are now eligible to buy homes again?

Whether you are a 1st Time Home Buyer or buying a home for the second time around, please join us to hear about options that are available to you.

You will walk away with a complete understanding of how you can thrive and take advantage of the new changes that have been implemented since the real estate and economic crisis.


This FREE Seminar requires advance registration, the location and directions to the event will be emailed prior to the session.

Homebuyers Seminar - September 23, 2017 - 11:00 am to 12:30 pm

Topics that will be discussed:

-    1st Time Homebuyers - Why it's a Great time to Buy Your First Home

-     Qualify to Buy a Home After Short Sale, Foreclosure or Bankruptcy

-      How to Remove Old Debt and Collections from your credit report

-      How to Increase your credit score

-      *How to Qualify for up to $22,500 in down payment assistance

-       How to compete with real estate investors and avoid bidding wars

-       How to qualify for low interest home loans with less than perfect credit

To register for the event please click the link below. This is a FREE Seminar. Seating will be limited, child care will not be provided. If you can not attend please let us know, a one on one presentation maybe available to accomodate your schedule.

Register today Visit:http://www.atlantahomebuyersrealtygroup.com

Contact
Atlanta Homebuyers Realty Group, LLC
***@atlantahomebuyersrealtygroup.com
End
Source:Atlanta Homebuyers Realty Group
Email:***@atlantahomebuyersrealtygroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Buy A Home, Get Home Loan, Buy Home After Bankruptcy
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Services
Page Updated Last on: Aug 02, 2017
