Enter To Win An All-Inclusive, Seven-Day Trip For Four To The Most Magical Place On Earth!

Tax-deductible donations made at www.dreamgiveaway.com benefit more charities than even before including New Beginning Children's Homes, and six other charity grantees.

Enter to win the Family Fun Dream Giveaway®, sponsored by NBCH.

-- Thea nationwide drawing sponsored by New Beginning Children's Homes–a charitable organization, has officially launched! The winner of this extraordinary prize package will receive an all-inclusive, seven-day trip for four to Walt Disney World® plus $2,500 in spending money.The Grand Prize: Walt Disney World® is fun for people of all ages. The winner and three guests will be traveling to Walt Disney World® to experience seven full days of non-stop fun. This all-inclusive trip includes airfare, hotel, transportation, meals, park tickets, and $2,500 in spending money. Walt Disney World® has so much to offer, including four unique theme parks, two water parks, Disney's Boardwalk, the new Pandora-World of Avatar located inside the Animal Kingdom, character experiences, hundreds of incredible restaurants to choose from, and much more!To enter to win this amazing prize package, the general public can simply call toll-free toor enter online atthe sponsor of this giveaway, is a 501(c)3 provider of family-style long-term residential care with a mission to provide foster children a safe and faith-centered family atmosphere where they can heal, grow, and be loved while working through difficult life issues. In addition to the funding they receive, NBCH will provide grants to six worthwhile charities, including Disabled American Veterans, National Guard Educational Foundation, Smile Network International, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Bright Pink and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.For low-res and high-res photography and video assets, please contact Kim Meyers.A 2017 Family Fun Dream Giveaway spokesperson is available for press interviews for traditional print, broadcast, and radio media and digital-only sites. Please contact Kim Meyers to arrange a press interview.