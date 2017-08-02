 
Southern Ocean Chamber Partners with Tuckerton Economic Development Council to Enhance Business

Collaborating on a strategy for business and tourism development that will lead to an active and sustainable downtown, Tuckerton leadership takes part in regional chamber's Downtown Driven pilot program
 
 
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Economic Development Council of Tuckerton Borough along with

Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce are working to develop key strategies that will assure economic growth plan and commercial support that is reflective to their downtown customer base and preferences. The partnership has generated several opportunities including a new founded dialogue with the Borough of Beach Haven to identify future joint projects, Pop Up chamber meeting in vacant commercial Great Bay Blvd and Tuckerton Seaport Resturant space that has led to occupancy, and inclusion in a Visitor Profile Study focused on tourism, influence of shared economy and ridership of a water taxi.

The overall Down Town Driven program will begin a network to distribute resources to the business and non profit community focusing on best practices, professional development and marketing.  As part of this initiative, the Southern Ocean Chamber will provide research results this fall that will be reviewed with the intent to facilitate investment in the business district. It will also include a discussion of a marketingand communications initiative. Southern Ocean Chamber has  contracted Stockton University to generate a Visitor Study that will highlight Beach Haven and Tuckerton that will deliver data needed for aspects of growth. The survey is currently underway at key locations in both boroughs.

Updates on discussion and progress will be available through the Borough of Tuckerton EDC and https://www.visitLBIregion.com  websites throughout the year or by contacting Jon Miller Chairman of the EDC https://tuckertonborough.com/government/boards-committees... .

