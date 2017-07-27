News By Tag
N.J. Teamsters FC Announce Hiring of Javier Velasco as First Head Coach
Former Pro Player Turned High School Coach Tasked With Leading New UPSL Team
Velasco is tasked with leading N.J. Teamsters FC, which is slated to begin play in the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) for the 2018 Spring Season.
New Jersey Teamsters FC Owner Alex Geraldino said, "We are excited that Javier Velasco has accepted a head coach position with New Jersey Teamsters FC. Javier has a USSF credentials and is a NSCAA member who's committed the sport of soccer. He is a New Jersey native who has many years of experience recruiting, training and coaching players, and evaluating and assessing opponents. He's a good fit for us."
Velasco has been coaching and managing youth teams in New Jersey for the last 20 years. He obtained his Bachelor's Degree from Kean University in New Jersey and also holds a provisional USSF "B" Coaching License and a NSCAA Director of Coaching Diploma. Currently, he is the girls varsity soccer coach at North Brunswick, N.J., Rahway High School.
New Jersey Teamsters FC Head Coach Javier Velasco said, "I want to thank Owner and President Alex Geraldino, and Director of Soccer Operations Joe Santelli for giving me the opportunity to Coach New Jersey Teamsters FC in the United Premier Soccer League. I am excited to be part of Teamsters FC. There's an opportunity for growth at the Pro Development level and the sky is the limit. There are some exciting players here that want to be part of the club, and we will put the best talent on the field and off the field. There's plenty of work to do and we will get to work right away, Our goal is to fulfill this club's potential for the players, fans and ownership."
As a player, Velasco was a three-time all-state selection at North Brunswick HS before going on to a splendid collegiate career that included a NCAA Small Schools National Championship in 1995. He later enjoyed an eight-year professional career and made multiple Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup appearances in a six-year stint with the New Jersey Stallions (USL).
About New Jersey Teamsters FC
New Jersey Teamsters FC is an American Soccer club currently based in Bayonne, N.J., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. New Jersey Teamsters FC will compete in the UPSL's Northeast Conference.
Founded in 2017, New Jersey Teamsters FC will participate in the qualifying round for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Sibrena Stowe Geraldino
Direct: 929-341-0354
Website: info@njteamstersfc.com
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 80 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
