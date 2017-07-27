 
News By Tag
* NJ Teamsters FC
* UPSL
* Javier Velasco
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bayonne
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827

N.J. Teamsters FC Announce Hiring of Javier Velasco as First Head Coach

Former Pro Player Turned High School Coach Tasked With Leading New UPSL Team
 
 
Javier_Velasco
Javier_Velasco
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* NJ Teamsters FC
* UPSL
* Javier Velasco

Industry:
* Sports

Location:
* Bayonne - New Jersey - US

BAYONNE, N.J. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- New Jersey Teamsters FC is pleased to announce the hiring of Javier Velasco as Head Coach.

Velasco is tasked with leading N.J. Teamsters FC, which is slated to begin play in the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) for the 2018 Spring Season.

New Jersey Teamsters FC Owner Alex Geraldino said, "We are excited that Javier Velasco has accepted a head coach position with New Jersey Teamsters FC. Javier has a USSF credentials and is a NSCAA member who's committed the sport of soccer. He is a New Jersey native who has many years of experience recruiting, training and coaching players, and evaluating and assessing opponents. He's a good fit for us."

Velasco has been coaching and managing youth teams in New Jersey for the last 20 years. He obtained his Bachelor's Degree from Kean University in New Jersey and also holds a provisional USSF "B" Coaching License and a NSCAA Director of Coaching Diploma. Currently, he is the girls varsity soccer coach at North Brunswick, N.J., Rahway High School.

New Jersey Teamsters FC Head Coach Javier Velasco said, "I want to thank Owner and President Alex Geraldino, and Director of Soccer Operations Joe Santelli for giving me the opportunity to Coach New Jersey Teamsters FC in the United Premier Soccer League. I am excited to be part of Teamsters FC. There's an opportunity for growth at the Pro Development level and the sky is the limit. There are some exciting players here that want to be part of the club, and we will put the best talent on the field and off the field. There's plenty of work to do and we will get to work right away, Our goal is to fulfill this club's potential for the players, fans and ownership."

As a player, Velasco was a three-time all-state selection at North Brunswick HS before going on to a splendid collegiate career that included a NCAA Small Schools National Championship in 1995. He later enjoyed an eight-year professional career and made multiple Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup appearances in a six-year stint with the New Jersey Stallions (USL).

About New Jersey Teamsters FC

New Jersey Teamsters FC is an American Soccer club currently based in Bayonne, N.J., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. New Jersey Teamsters FC will compete in the UPSL's Northeast Conference.

Founded in 2017, New Jersey Teamsters FC will participate in the qualifying round for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

Contact:
Sibrena Stowe Geraldino
Direct: 929-341-0354
Website: info@njteamstersfc.com

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 80 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
End
Source:NJ Teamsters FC
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:NJ Teamsters FC, UPSL, Javier Velasco
Industry:Sports
Location:Bayonne - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
United Premier Soccer League - UPSL News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share