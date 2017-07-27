News By Tag
Text My Main Number Announced Free Support for Landline Texting Service
According to the recent announcement made by the director, the company will be offering free support to customers of their business texting service.
The Text My Main Number has been offering 30 day free trial to their prospects along with the free product demonstration to experience the service and SMS to Landline solution. The stated landline messaging service is equipped with simple to advanced features to support communication of any small, mid-scaled and large scaled organizations.
"We provide a free trial of our highest package to our prospects so they can explore each feature and then based on their usage they can select the paid subscription. In fact, we, too, help them selecting the best suited package so they can get better returns over their investment. Furthermore, we offer product demonstration as many times as they want in which we explain each and every feature. This is to ensure they can utilize each feature. To add a value added service to our customers, we have decided to give free support services. There are companies which offer landline texting service, but they charge some fee for that. However, we don't charge a single additional penny for the support service. Any kind of query or question will be addressed at soonest possible.", shared Ash Vyas, Director of Operations, Text My Main Number.
The support services of Text My Main Number: Business messaging service is not having any restriction. It covers all types of support, including, but not limited to, technical and logical service. The company is operational during Monday to Friday; 9 AM EST to 5 PM EST. Each support query will be answered in real time during weekdays. On the weekends, based on the priority the support query will be handled. The director of the company has shared the contact details for support services which are listed below:
Phone: 1.800.797.3167
Email: info@textmymainnumber.com
The customer who needs support can call or email to get the required support service. Moreover, the company uses the ticketing system as well to ensure each ticket is tracked to ensure the best service. The company is taking each required steps so their customers can enjoy uninterruptable texting for their business.
Ash Vyas, Director of Operations, Text My Main Number has advised interested prospects to contact for more details of the free trial, free support and the offered business messaging services. The contact details are listed below:
Email: ino@textmymainnumber.com
Phone: 1.800.393.7167
Website: http://textmymainnumber.com/
