GZA promotes Kenneth D. Boivin, CHMM to Principal/Senior Vice President

-- GZA, a multi-disciplinary firm providing environmental, geotechnical, ecological, water and construction management services, announces that Kenneth D. Boivin, CHMM has been promoted to Principal and Senior Vice President at the company's Bedford, New Hampshire office.Boivin, a resident of Concord, NH, joined GZA in 2000; before his recent promotion he held the title of Associate Principal. Boivin's areas of specialization include environmental regulatory permitting; environmental compliance management; environmental auditing; air quality permitting, engineering and monitoring; waste management; environmental site assessments;building demolition, redevelopment and renovation; and redevelopment of contaminated sites.Boivin holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering/Environmental Engineering from the University of New Hampshire and is a Certified Hazardous Materials Manager. He has presented at numerous industry conferences, is a member of the Air and Waste Management Association, Alliance of Hazardous Materials Professionals and participates in the Environmental Business Council of New England and the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire. Boivin is a 2016 graduate of Leadership New Hampshire.Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services. GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has 600 employees and operates 27 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information about GZA, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3801 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com