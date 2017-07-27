 
News By Tag
* Environmental Engineering
* Geotechnical Engineering
* Construction Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bedford
  New Hampshire
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827


GZA promotes Kenneth D. Boivin, CHMM to Principal/Senior Vice President

 
 
Ken Boivin
Ken Boivin
 
BEDFORD, N.H. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- GZA, a multi-disciplinary firm providing environmental, geotechnical, ecological, water and construction management services, announces that Kenneth D. Boivin, CHMM has been promoted to Principal and Senior Vice President at the company's Bedford, New Hampshire office.

Boivin, a resident of Concord, NH, joined GZA in 2000; before his recent promotion he held the title of Associate Principal. Boivin's areas of specialization include environmental regulatory permitting; environmental compliance management; environmental auditing; air quality permitting, engineering and monitoring; waste management; environmental site assessments; building demolition, redevelopment and renovation; and redevelopment of contaminated sites.

Boivin holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering/Environmental Engineering from the University of New Hampshire and is a Certified Hazardous Materials Manager. He has presented at numerous industry conferences, is a member of the Air and Waste Management Association, Alliance of Hazardous Materials Professionals and participates in the Environmental Business Council of New England and the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire. Boivin is a 2016 graduate of Leadership New Hampshire.

About GZA

Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services.  GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has 600 employees and operates 27 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information about GZA, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3801 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com.
End
Source:GZA
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share