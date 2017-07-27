News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
GZA promotes Kenneth D. Boivin, CHMM to Principal/Senior Vice President
Boivin, a resident of Concord, NH, joined GZA in 2000; before his recent promotion he held the title of Associate Principal. Boivin's areas of specialization include environmental regulatory permitting; environmental compliance management; environmental auditing; air quality permitting, engineering and monitoring; waste management; environmental site assessments;
Boivin holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering/
About GZA
Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services. GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has 600 employees and operates 27 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information about GZA, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3801 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse