OSCR360 Making Waves in the Law Enforcement Sector
The OSCR360 Solution played a noteworthy role in a closing arguments by the prosecution in a high-profile murder trial. Prosecutors used OSCR360 in court to visually walk the jury through the case with pictures. Visuals included photographic evidence and surveillance video evidence. Jurors were able to get a virtual walkthrough of the case, instead of only viewing individual pieces of evidence. The Rideout murder trial concluded with two 2nd Degree Murder Convictions.
LEPN's article on OCSR360 can be found at http://lepn.epubxp.com/
L-Tron has been working with Law Enforcement, Public Safety and Government Agencies for 17 years and our solutions are deployed across 2,000 municipalities in 46 states nationwide. Show the facts. Close the case. Justice is served.
L-Tron Corporation
