OSCR360 Making Waves in the Law Enforcement Sector

 
 
LEPN July 2017 Cover
LEPN July 2017 Cover
VICTOR, N.Y. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- L-Tron Corporation is pleased to announce that it's OSCR360 Solution for Law Enforcement and Prosecuting Attorneys has been featured on the front cover of July/August's Law Enforcement Product News (LEPN) magazine, as well as in July's issue of Law Enforcement Technology (LET) magazine.

The OSCR360 Solution played a noteworthy role in a closing arguments by the prosecution in a high-profile murder trial. Prosecutors used OSCR360 in court to visually walk the jury through the case with pictures. Visuals included photographic evidence and surveillance video evidence. Jurors were able to get a virtual walkthrough  of the case, instead of only viewing individual pieces of evidence. The Rideout murder trial concluded with two 2nd Degree Murder Convictions.

LEPN's article on OCSR360 can be found at http://lepn.epubxp.com/i/846916-jul-aug-2017. LET's article can be found at http://let.epubxp.com/i/846271-jul-2017 (http://let.epubxp.com/i/846271-jul-2017).

L-Tron has been working with Law Enforcement, Public Safety and Government Agencies for 17 years and our solutions are deployed across 2,000 municipalities in 46 states nationwide. Show the facts. Close the case. Justice is served.

