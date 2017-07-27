 
News By Tag
* Website Design
* Award
* Online Marketing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Janesville
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827

Foremost Media, Inc. Website Design Wins Award of Distinction

Entries are judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts to evaluate distinction in creative work
 
 
2017 Communicator Award
2017 Communicator Award
JANESVILLE, Wis. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Foremost Media, Inc., a Janesville website development company, won an Award of Distinction in the category of Self Promotion in the 23rd Annual Communicator Awards.  With over 6,000 entries received from across the US and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals.

Art Director, Stephen Cardwell submitted Foremost Media's website as an entry in the category of Self Promotion.  "We worked hard to create a website for ourselves that shows our clients and potential clients the many wonderful and cool things they can do with their own websites. Leading edge features and functionality along with a well branded and attractive design is what I believe set us apart from the other entries," said Cardwell.

The Communicator Awards are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). The AIVA is an invitation-only member-based organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. Entries are judged to evaluate distinction in creative work. In determining Excellence and Distinction Winners, entries are judged on their merits against a standard of excellence considering the category entered.

About Foremost Media

Foremost Media, Inc. (www.foremostmedia.com) is a website design and online marketing firm in Janesville, Wisconsin. Foremost Media, Inc. has developed thousands of successful websites, apps, and search engine marketing programs for a variety of businesses from start-up companies to large corporations.

Contact
Evan Facinger
***@foremostmedia.com
End
Source:Foremost Media, Inc.
Email:***@foremostmedia.com Email Verified
Tags:Website Design, Award, Online Marketing
Industry:Marketing
Location:Janesville - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Foremost Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share