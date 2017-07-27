News By Tag
Foremost Media, Inc. Website Design Wins Award of Distinction
Entries are judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts to evaluate distinction in creative work
Art Director, Stephen Cardwell submitted Foremost Media's website as an entry in the category of Self Promotion. "We worked hard to create a website for ourselves that shows our clients and potential clients the many wonderful and cool things they can do with their own websites. Leading edge features and functionality along with a well branded and attractive design is what I believe set us apart from the other entries," said Cardwell.
The Communicator Awards are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). The AIVA is an invitation-only member-based organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. Entries are judged to evaluate distinction in creative work. In determining Excellence and Distinction Winners, entries are judged on their merits against a standard of excellence considering the category entered.
About Foremost Media
Foremost Media, Inc. (www.foremostmedia.com) is a website design and online marketing firm in Janesville, Wisconsin. Foremost Media, Inc. has developed thousands of successful websites, apps, and search engine marketing programs for a variety of businesses from start-up companies to large corporations.
