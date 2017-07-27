 
News By Tag
* Jewelery Marketing
* Selling Jewelry
* Holiday Sales App
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Jewelry
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Smithfield
  Rhode Island
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827


Popular Fantasy Football Inspires New Holiday Sales Boosting App for Jewelers

Debut Offering from Kepler12 Builds Relationships, Captures Data & More
 
 
The Finer Things Fantasy Football Game
The Finer Things Fantasy Football Game
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Jewelery Marketing
* Selling Jewelry
* Holiday Sales App

Industry:
* Jewelry

Location:
* Smithfield - Rhode Island - US

SMITHFIELD, R.I. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- "The biggest challenge jewelers have today – especially where Millennials are concerned – is relevance." Jennifer Shaheen is a retail technology expert and founder of  Kepler12, the new development division of The Technology Therapy Group. "We know that shoppers are on their phone five hours a day. There's only so much research, shopping and social media anyone can take. What happens during the rest of that time?  People are playing games."

Fantasy Football is particularly popular. The Fantasy Sports Trade Association reports that 33 million people play fantasy football each year; 6.4 million of these players are women. Fantasy football players are overwhelmingly college educated and more than half earn $75,000+ annually. "This is obviously a market of interest to jewelers," Shaheen explained. "When you add in the fact that fantasy football season seamlessly overlaps the critical holiday shopping season, we realized we had no other choice: we had to create The Finer Things Fantasy Football Game. Plus, all the women in the office love Football."

A Unique, Memorable Way to Stand Out in the Marketplace

To play the Finer Things Fantasy Football game, players compete to create the best team each week. Standings are determined by the results of real world NFL football games, which happen 3 times a week over the course of a 17-week season. There are 17 chances to win for players plus an opportunity to be the big season winner.  "That means players will be logging in more than 50 times to check their scores and adjust their teams," Shaheen explained. "Players compete for prizes provided by the retailers – what a great way to showcase key merchandise and special offers during the shopping season!"

The Finer Things Fantasy Football Game is free for customers to play, and there's no limit on the number of players. "Social games – the ones where players can invite their friends to join in the fun – are the most popular, especially among Millennials." The Finer Things Fantasy Football Game is branded with a jeweler's logo and provide industry exclusivity on a zip-code radius exclusive basis. "This means it's a great way to increase your store's visibility in your target market."

To learn more about The Finer Things Fantasy Football Game, visit ftff.technologytherapy.com

Contact
Jennifer Shaheen
***@technoogytherapy.com
End
Source:The Technology Therapy Group
Email:***@technoogytherapy.com
Tags:Jewelery Marketing, Selling Jewelry, Holiday Sales App
Industry:Jewelry
Location:Smithfield - Rhode Island - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Technology Therapy Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share