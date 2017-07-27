News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Popular Fantasy Football Inspires New Holiday Sales Boosting App for Jewelers
Debut Offering from Kepler12 Builds Relationships, Captures Data & More
Fantasy Football is particularly popular. The Fantasy Sports Trade Association reports that 33 million people play fantasy football each year; 6.4 million of these players are women. Fantasy football players are overwhelmingly college educated and more than half earn $75,000+ annually. "This is obviously a market of interest to jewelers," Shaheen explained. "When you add in the fact that fantasy football season seamlessly overlaps the critical holiday shopping season, we realized we had no other choice: we had to create The Finer Things Fantasy Football Game. Plus, all the women in the office love Football."
A Unique, Memorable Way to Stand Out in the Marketplace
To play the Finer Things Fantasy Football game, players compete to create the best team each week. Standings are determined by the results of real world NFL football games, which happen 3 times a week over the course of a 17-week season. There are 17 chances to win for players plus an opportunity to be the big season winner. "That means players will be logging in more than 50 times to check their scores and adjust their teams," Shaheen explained. "Players compete for prizes provided by the retailers – what a great way to showcase key merchandise and special offers during the shopping season!"
The Finer Things Fantasy Football Game is free for customers to play, and there's no limit on the number of players. "Social games – the ones where players can invite their friends to join in the fun – are the most popular, especially among Millennials."
To learn more about The Finer Things Fantasy Football Game, visit ftff.technologytherapy.com
Contact
Jennifer Shaheen
***@technoogytherapy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse