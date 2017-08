Popular Fantasy Football Inspires New Holiday Sales Boosting App for Jewelers

Debut Offering from Kepler12 Builds Relationships, Captures Data & More

-- "The biggest challenge jewelers have today – especially where Millennials are concerned – is relevance." Jennifer Shaheen is a retail technology expert and founder of Kepler12, the new development division of The Technology Therapy Group. "We know that shoppers are on their phone five hours a day. There's only so much research, shopping and social media anyone can take. What happens during the rest of that time? People are playing games."Fantasy Football is particularly popular. The Fantasy Sports Trade Association reports that 33 million people play fantasy football each year; 6.4 million of these players are women. Fantasy football players are overwhelmingly college educated and more than half earn $75,000+ annually. "This is obviously a market of interest to jewelers," Shaheen explained. "When you add in the fact that fantasy football season seamlessly overlaps the critical holiday shopping season, we realized we had no other choice: we had to create The Finer Things Fantasy Football Game. Plus, all the women in the office love Football."To play the Finer Things Fantasy Football game, players compete to create the best team each week. Standings are determined by the results of real world NFL football games, which happen 3 times a week over the course of a 17-week season. There are 17 chances to win for players plus an opportunity to be the big season winner. "That means players will be logging in more than 50 times to check their scores and adjust their teams," Shaheen explained. "Players compete for prizes provided by the retailers – what a great way to showcase key merchandise and special offers during the shopping season!"The Finer Things Fantasy Football Game is free for customers to play, and there's no limit on the number of players. "Social games – the ones where players can invite their friends to join in the fun – are the most popular, especially among Millennials."The Finer Things Fantasy Football Game is branded with a jeweler's logo and provide industry exclusivity on a zip-code radius exclusive basis. "This means it's a great way to increase your store's visibility in your target market."To learn more about The Finer Things Fantasy Football Game, visit ftff.technologytherapy.com