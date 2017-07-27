News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Credit Union Launches New State of the Art Website
The new site is cleaner and easier to navigate, and incorporates an entirely new look and feel. Working with a strong business partner, Volum8, the genesis of redesigning the website was to better serve our members and provide them with the information they want and need. The new site was developed using surveys, interviews and market research.
"We're very excited to be able to provide our members with a modern, high-functioning website." HHFCU CEO Michael Ciriello stated "It is important to us that all of our members feel they can use our site as a resource and now, with the release of this new site, we are one step closer to reaching this goal. We believe the site now provides education, news, products and services in a much more intuitive manner."
This is just the first phase in a two phase project – stay tuned in the next few weeks for a more enhanced experience that will guide the user to the most relevant content, products, services, location, etc. through a series of interactive Q&As.
About Hudson Heritage Federal Credit Union
Hudson Heritage FCU was chartered by the National Credit Union Administration in October of 1940 as the Newburgh Teacher's Federal Credit Union. Currently, Hudson Heritage FCU serves over 38,500 members and has assets in excess of $380 million. Hudson Heritage FCU membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Ulster, Orange or Dutchess Counties. Hudson Heritage FCU is headquartered in Middletown, NY and has additional branches in Middletown, Newburgh, Montgomery, Goshen, Washingtonville, New Paltz, Pine Bush and Matamoras, PA.
For more information on Hudson Heritage, visit: www.hhfcu.org.
Contact
Michael Ciriello, CEO
Hudson Heritage Federal Credit Union
***@contacthh.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse