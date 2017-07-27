Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty's Nancy Jarvis 11th among Best Real Estate Agents

COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y.
- Aug. 2, 2017
- PRLog
-- Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, one of the nation's leading realtors, recently congratulated associate broker Nancy Jarvis for being named among the Real Trends Best Real Estate Agents in America. Nancy Ann, who is a top producing agent at Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty's Carle Place office, ranked as number 11 among America's most productive sales associates of all the real estate agents in in the New York, New Jersey & Pennsylvania area. The prestigious Best Real Estate Agents in America list includes agents who closed at least 50 transactions or had $20 million in closed sales volume.
"To see a hard working agent like Nancy Ann do so well in a national survey is extremely gratifying and indicative of her outstanding accomplishment and overall professionalism,"
said Daniel Gale Sotheby's President and CEO Patricia J. Petersen.
Nancy Ann is a member of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty's Gold Circle of Excellence, an honor reserved for the organization's top producing agents. She has also been recognized as an Overall Company Listing and Unit Leader; Office Listing, Unit and Production Leader; and received the Overall Company Home Services Award. A Carle Place native, Nancy Ann understands the importance of local involvement in her community. She has served as the Vice President of the Carle Place Civic Association since 2001 and is involved with numerous other community initiatives.
"Less than 1 percent of the agents and teams in America account for 5 percent of all sales," said Real Trends president Steve Murray. "It is amazing to think about how hard they have worked and how focused they are on their clients. We are pleased to offer our congratulations to this year's members of Americas Best Real Estate Agents."
Founded in 1922, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty (http://www.danielgale.com/
)consistently leads the nation in achieving one of the highest average sales prices in the country. Daniel Gale Sotheby's is a $3.1 billion dollar organization with 900 sales associates in 28 offices spanning Long Island and Queens. Services include a Relocation Division, an award-winning Marketing & Technology Department, a Development Marketing Group, Commercial and Rental Divisions; and Ambassador Abstract (http://www.ambabstract.com/
) Title company. The Sotheby's International Realty®
(http://www.sothebysrealty.com/)
affiliate for Long Island and Queens since 1976, Daniel Gale Sotheby's has gained national and international recognition, including top honors worldwide. In addition to its place on the Regents Board of "Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate," Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty is on The Broker Council of Real Trends, The Asian Real Estate Association and The Realty Alliance (comprising some of the real estate industry's most influential companies with participation "by invitation only"). For more information, visit www.danielgale.com.