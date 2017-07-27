 
Amsterdam's Orginial Juice Shop Opening First Location in Manhattan

Already Established in Williamsburg, JuiceBrothers Debuts at City Acres Financial District Location in June
 
 
JuiceBrothers
JuiceBrothers
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- JuiceBrothers (http://www.juicebro.com/), the Amsterdam-based juice shop that delivered the first cold-pressed organic juices to Holland, announces a location at the new City Acres Food Hall located in New York City's Financial District. Occupying the historic 70 Pine Street building, JuiceBrothers will join vendors Cinnamon Snail, Beyond Sushi, Artichoke Basille's Pizza and Vanessa's Dumplings as part of City Acres exciting new location. The new JuiceBrothers will provide the FiDi more than just organic juices, but Acai Bowls, superfood shots, smoothies, vegan snacks and complete cleanse plans.

JuiceBrothers was founded by 3 friends on a boat in the iconic canals of Amsterdam. After realizing Holland's lack of cold-pressed juice bars, the team worked tirelessly to research and perfect a rainbow of exotic juices they had sampled across the globe. Promising only the highest-quality ingredients, JuiceBrothers uses 100 percent certified organic produce cold-pressed on-site at their U.S. facility in Williamsburg. JuiceBrothers' vibrant menu offers a haven of unique combinations and ingredients, always ahead of the latest superfood trend.

"We are excited to introduce our internationally-inspired juices to the Financial District.  Knowing the savvy New Yorker is always looking for the latest and best offerings in food and beverage, we are confident JuiceBrothers will fit right in," said Bibi Janus, Partner at JuiceBrothers. "It's in the spirit of the Dutch that originally settled the island of Manhattan that we enter into this new entrepreneurial venture."

The new JuiceBrothers will be located in the newest City Acres location at 70 Pine Street, New York, NY 10270. Its operating hours are 7 a.m. to midnight, Monday-Sunday.

For more information, please visit www.juicebro.com.

###

About Juice Brothers

The original Dutch juice shop, JuiceBrothers offers 100 percent organic cold-pressed juices, Açai bowls, superfood shots, vegan snacks and complete cleanses. Inspired by exotic blends across the globe, each juice is made fresh daily, utilizing a proprietary cold-press method to lock in essential vitamins, minerals and enzymes found in whole produce. Each blend is carefully crafted to provide not only delicious taste, but immunity-boosting, antioxidant-rich, anti-inflammatory nutrients for customers of every diet. Expanding from its six locations throughout Amsterdam, JuiceBrothers continues to draw juice-lovers from around the world, opening its first location in Williamsburg in 2017 and a second location in the Financial District of Manhattan Summer 2017.

Source:Juice Brothers
