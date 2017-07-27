News By Tag
Amsterdam's Orginial Juice Shop Opening First Location in Manhattan
Already Established in Williamsburg, JuiceBrothers Debuts at City Acres Financial District Location in June
JuiceBrothers was founded by 3 friends on a boat in the iconic canals of Amsterdam. After realizing Holland's lack of cold-pressed juice bars, the team worked tirelessly to research and perfect a rainbow of exotic juices they had sampled across the globe. Promising only the highest-quality ingredients, JuiceBrothers uses 100 percent certified organic produce cold-pressed on-site at their U.S. facility in Williamsburg. JuiceBrothers' vibrant menu offers a haven of unique combinations and ingredients, always ahead of the latest superfood trend.
"We are excited to introduce our internationally-
The new JuiceBrothers will be located in the newest City Acres location at 70 Pine Street, New York, NY 10270. Its operating hours are 7 a.m. to midnight, Monday-Sunday.
For more information, please visit www.juicebro.com.
About Juice Brothers
The original Dutch juice shop, JuiceBrothers offers 100 percent organic cold-pressed juices, Açai bowls, superfood shots, vegan snacks and complete cleanses. Inspired by exotic blends across the globe, each juice is made fresh daily, utilizing a proprietary cold-press method to lock in essential vitamins, minerals and enzymes found in whole produce. Each blend is carefully crafted to provide not only delicious taste, but immunity-boosting, antioxidant-
Contact
Liz Duggan
Konnect Agency
***@konnectagency.com
