DMI Launches Cloud-Based Mobile Inspection Platform Improving Productivity by 80% with its Design
Early adopters reduced field collection, assessment, and survey processes from months to minutes with new mobility solution that integrates photography, video and voice input, and location-based services
Many organizations today have outdated technology and manual processes in place to support their field employees that lead to extremely poor data collection, auditing and reporting, leaving organizations largely exposed to risk of incomplete information, costly errors, and inefficient use of resources. DMI's human-centric approach means the mobile experience is designed around what people need to accomplish and how they work in a particular environment. The Mobile Inspection Platform equips today's field employees - in industries from food and health to insurance and pest control - with the latest high-definition contextual photo and video capture, voice input, location-based services, and more in an effort to drastically increase productivity.
"We have 1,100+ inspectors who perform over 30,000 mine inspections annually. With DMI's Mobile Inspection Platform our inspectors have an easy interface to capture information, photos, and videos in real-time, reducing a process that used to take months down to mere minutes," said Syed Hafeez, Director, at MSHA. "While improving productivity is very important to us, maintaining a safe work environment is the true value of the cloud mobility platform."
Rooted in DMI's depth of experience delivering over 3,000 enterprise-class mobile applications, the Mobile Inspection Platform is engineered for easy customization and rapid deployment. In addition, the platform is designed as a COTS solution that offers flexibility to address the needs of a specific project through a customized modular approach. The platform currently consists of over 20 prebuilt modules and easily integrates with other existing products and systems, forms, business logic, and processes to meet the unique needs of any organization.
The Mobile Inspection Platform helps to streamline the inspection process and enhance information collection and analysis by incorporating:
• Multi-media data capture such as video, photos, audio, barcodes
• Customizable interface for inputs such as voice-to-text, handwriting recognition, signature capture, voice navigation
• Flexible implementation of forms, business logic, and processes
• Integration with variety of IoT peripherals and sensors
• Integration with COTS products and back-end systems for a scalable mobile experience
• Pattern recognition, predictive analytics and a decision engine for correlative insights
• Secure transmission of location and personal data to meet USG security requirements NIST FIPS 140-2 validated transport
• Ability to work online or offline
"DMI proudly works hand-in-hand with customers in their environments to understand the challenges that exist with safely and accurately reporting on-site conditions in the field. Having delivered thousands of mobile business applications that are designed around how people work and the conditions they're working in, we have brought best practices together into pre-built modules that we can easily customize and optimize for the unique needs of our clients," said Jay Sunny Bajaj, DMI Founder and CEO, "To already see the step-change in productivity from our early adopters is extremely exciting and we look forward to continuing this trend across industries and agencies."
To learn more about Mobile Inspection Platform, visit http://dminc.com/
About DMI:
DMI, a leading end-to-end mobility company, combines all the skills and services necessary to deliver mobile enterprise solutions. Built to reinvent business for the connected world, DMI has expertise in enterprise-strength web and app development, IoT, digital commerce, analytics, brand and marketing, and secure device and app management. The company's unique, integrated approach to mobility has resulted in dramatic growth as well as an expanding client base, which includes hundreds of Fortune 1000 commercial clients and all fifteen U.S. Federal Departments. Additional information is available at www.dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.
About MSHA:
The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) has been protecting miners' safety and health since 1978 with a stated objective to prevent death, disease, and injury from mining and to promote safe and healthful workplaces for the nation's miners. A critical aspect in ensuring the Agency's mission is conducting mine inspections across the CONUS. MSHA supports the enforcement of the Mine Act (1977), the MINER Act (2006) and Title 30 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR).
PR Contacts:
US
Pazia Colella
Merritt Group
703-390-1508
colella@merrittgrp.com
International
Laura Cahill
AxiCom
831-440-2415
laura.cahill@
Corporate
Stacy Greiner
DMI
240-200-5878
sgreiner@dminc.com
