Dovetail Brewery August News and Events
Baseball season is in full swing and what better way to cheer on the defending World Champions than with a perfect summer brew. A Munich style helles, the Summer Helles is the little brother to Dovetail's Lager, with a lighter body and alcohol content, making it a beer you can reach for over and over this summer.
The beer will only be available at Dovetail's taproom and at Lucky Dorr (https://www.facebook.com/
Dovetail Brewery Crosses State Lines for the First Time with Limited Regional Distribution
Since opening in June of 2016 Dovetail established themselves as one of the country's best craft breweries (http://www.10best.com/
Dovetail Brewery and Begyle Brewing Host Oktoberfestiversary, September 23 and September 24
Last year Dovetail and Begyle Brewing Company (1800 W. Cuyler, 1E, Chicago; 773-661-6963)
Enjoy live music, games, food trucks, and of course, Chicago's finest craft beers. Additionally, both breweries will run a special in their respective taprooms. Keep your ears open for more details. This is a dog-friendly event, complete with a doggie-truck, so bring the pooches!
Heads Up Dovetail Lovers
The good times keep rolling. Dovetail has a ton of fun events coming up and will be at some of Chicago's most popular events. Keep your eyes and ears open for more information.
August 19—Oak Park Micro Brew Fest (https://sevengenerationsahead.org/
August 25—Friday Night Flights (https://www.choosechicago.com/
September 23 and September 24—Oktoberfestiversary (Dovetail Brewery) 11 am-10 pm
September 30—Beer in the Woods (http://www.fotfp.org/
September 30—Riverside Beer Fest (Riverside)
Good Things Come to Those Who Wait
Dovetail is brewing its first Kriek-style beer using the spontaneously fermented beer they first brewed during Spring 2016. The brewery received 2,300 pounds of sour cherries from Traverse City, Michigan and is currently re-fermenting the beer on top of the cherries. It's scheduled to roll out Spring/Summer 2018. Mark your calendars and check Dovetail's Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
About Dovetail Brewery
Dovetail Brewery, located at 1800 W. Belle Plaine in Chicago, Illinois, is a craft brewery owned by brewers Hagen Dost and Bill Wesselink, specializing in delicious, balanced beers brewed using traditional German and Belgian brewing methods. Signature beers include unfiltered German-style lagers, traditional Hefeweizen, Rauchbier and Lambic-style sour beers (2018). Dovetail Brewery also produces a variety of special seasonal beers.
Taproom hours are Tuesday, 2 pm-10 pm; Wednesday, 2 pm-10 pm; Thursday, 2 pm-10 pm; Friday, 12 pm-11 pm; Saturday, 11 am-11 pm; Sunday, 12 pm-8 pm.
Tours are available every Saturday, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. $15 per person. Space is limited. No reservations. Come early (doors open at 10:30 a.m.)!
The 22,000-square foot brewing facility includes an attractive dog-friendly tap room that is open to the public for drinking and retail sales. The tap room is also available as a rental space for private events.
Dovetail Brewery delivers beer by the keg to venues near the brewery and also to some select venues closer to the Loop. All bars, taverns and restaurants in the greater Chicagoland area that wish to serve Dovetail beer on tap are welcome to pick up kegs, in two sizes, at the brewery during normal business hours.
See what passionate beer lovers and industry professionals are saying about Dovetail: https://www.newsline360.com/
For more information about Dovetail Brewery, please visit the brewery's website at http://dovetailbrewery.com, their newsroom at http://www.newsline360.com/
Follow Dovetail Brewery on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
Follow Dovetail Brewery on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
Follow Dovetail Brewery on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/
Follow Dovetail Brewery news on Newsline360 (http://www.newsline360.com/
