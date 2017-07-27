 
Leadership Southeast Georgia Class of 2017 Provides Three Scholarships

 
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Members of the 2017 class of Leadership Southeast Georgia (LSEGA) (http://www.lsega.com) provided a "hands up" scholarship for three worthy regional technical college students recently.

The Class raised $500.00 to help two students from Savannah Technical College in the areas of aviation and accounting and one student from Ogeechee Tech in the area of nursing have the necessary funds they needed to continue their course work. Without this assistance, each one of these students would have had to drop out of school until they could raise the necessary funds to cover tuition and fees.

"It is not surprising members of this class stepped up and decided to give a hand up to students who needed assistance. It's amazing how just a little bit of help makes such a great impact," said Ruel Joyner, LSEGA Chairman.

Dr. Kathy Love, who was present at LSEGA's 2017 graduation presentations, thanked the class on behalf of the students. "I know these students will never get the chance to personally thank each of you, but on behalf of Ogeechee Tech and Savannah Technical College, thank you so much for your generosity. Your efforts will make a difference."

For more information about Leadership Southeast Georgia, please visit lsega.com.

ABOUT LEADERSHIP SOUTHEAST GEORGIA
Leadership Southeast Georgia is a 501c3 regional five-month program designed to equip and empower community leaders to effectively work promoting positive growth while improving the quality of life in the Southeast Georgia Coastal region, which includes Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, and Screven Counties. The class spends one weekend a month traveling to surrounding counties to learn about the impact of local issues such as healthcare, education, economic development and transportation. For more information, visit http://www.lsega.com/

CONTACT
Lee Beckmann
Leadership Southeast Georgia
LBECKMANN@gaports.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Marjorie Young
Carriage Trade PR
marjorie@carriagetradepr.com
912.844.9075
carriagetradepr.com
End
Source:Carriage Trade Public Relations
Email:***@carriagetradepr.com Email Verified
