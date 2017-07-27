News By Tag
Rentokil Steritech Completes Acquisition of Batzner Pest Control Inc
Leading Pest Control Company Invests to Increase Service Capabilities in the Wisconsin Market
The acquisition will bring on board over 165 colleagues - among them 100 technician specialists, plus 25 proven managers. Originally started in 1946 by Ed Batzner, ownership transferred to Al & Gloria Batzner in 1972, then in 1990 to their son Jerry Batzner. The Company has grown consistently over the years based on a strong commitment to its people, service and quality. Batzner Pest Control Inc.'s main customer base is comprised of residential and commercial entities, providing Rentokil Steritech with access to some the area's most important educational, food processing, resort and healthcare companies.
Jerry Batzner, the current CEO & President, and his daughter Melissa Batzner Krische, the current General Manager, will remain with the business going forward.
"I am delighted that we are becoming part of the Rentokil Steritech family. We were looking for a company that is committed to its people and delivering great service to our customers, and we found just the right partner in Rentokil Steritech." said Jerry Batzner. "Our entire team looks forward to continuing to offer top quality pest control to the people of Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota."
Melissa Batzner Krische, who will continue in her role as the General Manager, added "We really focused on finding a partner who was customer centric with an emphasis on employee growth opportunities. Rentokil Steritech matched ideally with us on that plus there are now new market opportunities that will improve the customers experience as Rentokil Steritech is the leading pest control firm in the United States with a 'Brand Protection' offering."
"We believe we have found a perfect fit in Batzner Pest Control to complement our existing footprint in the Midwest," said John Myers, President and CEO, Rentokil Steritech. "I have been impressed by the way Jerry Batzner and his team have built a culture based on consistently good service and long term customer relationships as these traits align perfectly with our own at Rentokil Steritech."
LR Tullius represented and acted as exclusive financial advisor to Batzner Pest Control, Inc.
About Rentokil Steritech
Rentokil Steritech is part of Rentokil North America. The company, which also owns regional pest control brands Western Exterminator, Presto-X Pest Control and Ehrlich Pest Control, provides commercial and residential pest control to customers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Central America through its expertly trained team of specialist technicians. Rentokil Steritech's approach focuses on a specialist - customer partnership to ensure the highest quality pest control service which includes a comprehensive pest management solution encompassing general pest control, termite, mosquito, bed bug, nuisance wildlife, vegetation management, bird management solutions and fumigations. Rentokil North America is a division of Rentokil Initial plc, a leading business services company, operating globally in over 65 countries. For more information, visit www.rentokil-
